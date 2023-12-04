Ritani Expands Possible Appointment Locations For Their Free In-Store Preview Service
Bringing Ritani's In-Store Experience Closer: New Locations Added to Free In-Store Preview Service AccessibilityNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ritani, a leading online jeweler renowned for its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, is excited to announce the expansion of its Free In-Store Preview (FISP) service. This unique offering transforms the virtual diamond shopping experience into a personalized, in-person viewing opportunity, allowing customers to inspect their chosen diamonds and jewelry before making a purchase.
Ritani's Free In-Store Preview service bridges the gap between the convenience of online shopping and the desire for a hands-on, in-store experience. With the expansion of FISP, Ritani continues to prioritize customer confidence and satisfaction.
The newly added FISP locations are strategically chosen to bring the Ritani experience closer to our valued customers. The new locations include Tysons, VA; Arlington, VA; Miami Beach, FL; Greensboro, NC; Winston-Salem, NC; and San Francisco, CA. These additions reflect Ritani's commitment to making the in-person preview experience accessible to a broader audience.
At the heart of Ritani's Free In-Store Preview is the opportunity for customers to schedule a meeting with a Ritani Preview Specialist at their preferred location. This specialist provides a comprehensive, no-obligation preview of the customer's loose diamond and engagement ring or jewelry such as tennis bracelets, allowing them to examine the craftsmanship, brilliance, and details up close.
"Our Free In-Store Preview service has been a game-changer for customers who want the convenience of online shopping without compromising on the joy of a physical in-store experience. We're thrilled to expand this service to more locations, bringing the Ritani touch to even more communities," said Juliet Gomes, Customer Success Manager at Ritani.
Key Features of Ritani's Free In-Store Preview Service:
Personalized Consultation: Customers can enjoy a one-on-one consultation with a Ritani Preview Specialist who guides them through the details of their chosen diamond and jewelry.
Hands-On Inspection: The service allows customers to physically inspect the loose diamond and engagement ring or jewelry, ensuring that they are completely satisfied with their purchase.
No-Obligation Experience: Ritani takes pride in offering this service with no obligation to purchase, providing customers with the freedom to make an informed decision.
Convenient Locations: With the addition of Tysons, VA; Arlington, VA; Miami Beach, FL; Greensboro, NC; Winston-Salem, NC; and San Francisco, CA, Ritani is expanding its reach to better serve customers in these vibrant communities.
The expansion of the Free In-Store Preview service aligns with Ritani's commitment to providing an unmatched customer experience, combining the convenience of online shopping with the trust and assurance of an in-person preview.
To see if there is an appointment location available near you and to schedule a Free In-Store Preview visit www.ritani.com/pages/free-in-store-preview.
Taylor Kelly
Ritani
taylork@ritani.com
