UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law Hosts Leading Voices in Legal Education at Annual UNH Law Review SYmposium

One-day live and streaming event focusing on risk-taking and reform in legal education

CONCORD, NH, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On January 26, University of New Hampshire (UNH) Law Review hosts its annual Symposium online and in-person at UNH Franklin Pierce’s main building located at 2 White Street. The Symposium will at 1:30 p.m., with registration beginning at 1:00 p.m. The event will end at 5:30 p.m. with the Alumni Winter Party event following, which guests are encouraged to attend. Hosting a mix of panels and lectures, the Symposium will focus on risk taking and reform in legal education featuring a dozen speakers including legal educators, persons from the American Bar Association, and persons from the Law School Admissions Council. Among other issues, the Symposium will touch upon current changes in legal education with its influences on the legal profession and recommendations for reform to further evolve the field starting in the classroom – in the home of the first ABA-certified Hybrid J.D. Program.

Speakers include:

• William Adams, Jr., Managing Director, Section of Legal Education and Admissions to the Bar, American Bar Association

• Sara Berman, Director of Academic Success Program & Professor of Lawyering Skills, USC Gould School of Law

• Greg Brandes, COO & CFO, Monterey College of Law

• Megan Carpenter, Dean of UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law

• Michael Conklin, Professor of Law, Angelo State University

• Barry Currier, Former Managing Director, Accreditation and Legal Education, American Bar Association

• Zack DeMeola, Senior Director of Strategic Initiatives, Law School Admission Council

• Nachman Gutowski, Director of Academic Success Program, Assistant Professor-in-Residence, University of Nevada Las Vegas William S. Boyd School of Law

• Stan Kowalski, Professor of Law, University of New Hampshire School of Law

• Albert Scherr, Professor of Law, University of New Hampshire School of Law

• Michael Smith, Associate Professor of Law, St. Mary’s University School of Law

• Sophie Sparrow, Professor of Law, University of New Hampshire School of Law

“The University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law has a unique voice as the home of the first ABA-accredited hybrid J.D. program, making dedicating the Law School’s annual law review symposium to the theme of ‘Risk Taking and Reform in Legal Education’ as a natural fit,” said Mariah Thomas Thurston, Symposium Editor of University of New Hampshire Law Review. “This Symposium will bring together distinguished guests to discuss a wide range of current and proposed reforms in legal education that will influence incoming legal scholars and the legal profession as a whole. It is our hope that students, scholars, and members of the public will find this to be an informative and engaging event.”

Media is welcome to attend. For biographies and pictures of the speakers, please visit this link for a media kit: Media Kit

Event Details:

University of New Hampshire Law Review present:

Risk Taking & Reform in Legal Education

January 26, 2024

1:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law

2 White Street

Concord, NH 03301

Room 200 and Online through Zoom

To register for the event (both in-person and online): https://unh.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0uc-yqrj8iEtySB-vmioCbCg6m44cEeXLL

For more information about UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law, please visit http://law.unh.edu/.