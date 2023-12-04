HIP Video Promo Presents: The Diamond Collective drop powerful new music video "Pull Up"

The Diamond Collective is paving a new era of women in hip hop with their brand new single "Pull Up"

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The brain and love child of mega-producer Dae One, The Diamond Collective is an unprecedented and historic celebration of women in hip-hop. What began as just a single song blossomed into an obsessive passion project for the veteran mix master, known for his work with acts such as Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Schoolboy Q, Butch Cassidy, and more. With the birth of his new daughter, Dae One put an extra labor of love into the project, seeking to create positive role models for his little emcee-to-be.

Now boasting more than 80 female artists collaborating across 34 songs, this album is shaping into a generational movement. Serving to empower its talented artists through exposure and networking, the Diamond Collective has matched and melded some of the most powerful female voices in hip-hop. Music listeners may one day look back on this first volume of songs as the one that started a whole new era for women in hip-hop. The Diamond Collective, Volume 1 & Volume 2 were released in May of 2023.

The most recent single off of The Diamond Collective, Volume 1 which was released last Friday November 24 2023, “Pull Up” features some serious flexes from Los Angeles acts Miss Bliss, Kemadonna, & Lightbrown Lyrics. Over the confident, bassy beat by Dae One, the talented trio spits master-crafted verses and hooks telling the story of what happens to a man who cheats. Somewhere between a breakup revenge anthem and a vibey badass soundtrack, “Pull Up” can be spun in almost any situation. That’s what happens when artists match a master of the trade with raw untapped talent.

As the cherry on top, Dae One recruited director Yellow Nguyen to capture and craft a music video for the ages for “Pull Up”. The clip tracks the top-class trio as they “pull up” on one of their cheating partners. With sensuous lighting and tasteful time lapses, the video flaunts the artists’ uncanny ability to show up equal parts sexy and savage.

