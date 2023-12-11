Arizona Sunrays Offers Engaging Baby Gym Program
We encourage hands-on participation and bonding time while babies engage with balls, blocks, and other educational manipulatives,”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arizona Sunrays, a premier gymnastics and active learning center in Phoenix, is excited to offer its enriching Baby Gym program now available at all locations. This engaging 30-minute class is specially designed for babies ages 6 to 16 months and is offered at the Phoenix, Carefree Highway, and Arcadia branches.
The Baby Gym program uses stimulating, age-appropriate equipment and toys for babies to safely explore, supporting key developmental milestones. “Little ones love crawling, cruising, and climbing through our mini obstacle courses and play stations,” said Sarah Atkins, Director of Communications. “This class builds gross motor, fine motor, and social skills through active play."
Parents play an integral role in the Baby Gym experience at Arizona Sunrays. “We encourage hands-on participation and bonding time while babies engage with balls, blocks, and other educational manipulatives,” Atkins added.
The Baby Gym class is free for all to attend. Advanced sign-up at any location or online is required. Comfortable clothing allowing movement is recommended, with bare feet ideal.
With a nurturing environment and equipment tailored for infants' needs, Arizona Sunrays’ quality Baby Gym program enables Phoenix’s littlest learners to develop physical abilities and social awareness through fun, interactive exploration, and play. “We're thrilled for families to play and learn together in our fantastic Baby Gym program,” said Atkins.
