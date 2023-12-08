Acclaimed Singer-Songwriter Seth James Joins Qualified Records: Announces New LP "Lessons" that Drops on February 9th

Lessons by Seth James Kevin McKendree (l), John Heithaus (c) and Seth James (r) LESSONS BY SETH JAMES

In "Lessons" James & his All-Star Grammy® winning band celebrate the music of Delbert McClinton, named by Rolling Stone as the “founding father” of Americana

Delbert McClinton's early influence shaped my life's course” — Seth James

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The team at Qualified Records is thrilled to announce the welcome of Seth James to its fast-growing Artist Roster. The outstanding singer-songwriter-guitarist possesses a distinctive voice and a unique approach to songwriting and musicianship, and Seth's collaboration with the label marks an exciting new chapter in his extensive career, which includes three highly successful solo albums and delighting audiences far and wide touring Texas and beyond.

“Seth and I have been writing and recording together for almost 20 years. His music is a big part of what motivated us to start Qualified Records. When I first met Seth, I was in Delbert’s band, probably around 2004 or 5. He was opening for us at Cain’s in Tulsa … I remember telling Delbert that I wished I could produce a record on him. Delbert encouraged me to introduce myself to him. We’ve been writing and recording together ever since. So it was a very natural, almost obvious, progression to make this album of Delbert songs. Even more natural to make it with Delbert’s band from that era, Dick50. It was a reunion of sorts and I think we made some really great music.”

Label Partner and Executive Producer of the LP, John Heithaus, expressed his enthusiasm as well, stating, "We were attracted to Seth as he is well-known and loved in the Texas music scene, and his infectious musical blend of blues, R&B, rock, country soul, and rootsy funk is downright superb."

The team is releasing Seth's upcoming LP, titled "Lessons," featuring 11 songs celebrating the music written by the Grammy™ award-winning Delbert McClinton. The album is set for release on February 9 2024 on all global music streaming platforms and at the label website. They chose several "deep cuts" from the catalog as well as a few select hits to round out the LP beautifully.

James, reflecting on his musical journey, said, “Being introduced to Delbert McClinton’s music at an early age had a profound impact on me and my direction in life. The idea of creating music had never crossed my mind up until that point. Discovering he was from Lubbock, Texas, my neck of the woods, somehow gave me permission to go against the grain and seek my own path. Delbert is the personification of the great spirit of American music. There is no finer example of authenticity. His music is untamed, resilient, plainspoken, and honest to its core. It does not abide by any rules, it does not seek approval, and it does not compromise. I owe a debt to Delbert McClinton that I could never repay and I will spend the rest of my life working to make music to honor the lessons I have learned from both Delbert and the music he has created."

For more on LESSONS, including Pre-Save and Orders, please visit Qualified Records and official website. Find us on your favorite streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, Soundcloud, Bandcamp, and more.