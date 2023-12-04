The interactions between olivine dissolution and phytoplankton in seawater: potential implications for ocean alkalinization

Highlights

Olivine dissolution promotes the growth of phytoplankton.

The highly silicified diatom benefits most from olivine dissolution.

Diatoms promote olivine dissolution by enhancing stoichiometric dissolution.

Abstract

Ocean alkalinity enhancement, one of the ocean-based CO 2 removal techniques, has the potential to assist us in achieving the goal of carbon neutrality. Olivine is considered the most promising mineral for ocean alkalinization enhancement due to its theoretically high CO 2 sequestration efficiency. Olivine dissolution has been predicted to alter marine phytoplankton communities, however, there is still a lack of experimental evidence. The olivine dissolution process in seawater can be influenced by a range of factors, including biotic factors, which have yet to be explored. In this study, we cultivated two diatoms and one coccolithophore with and without olivine particles to investigate their interactions with olivine dissolution. Our findings demonstrate that olivine dissolution promoted the growth of all phytoplankton species, with the highly silicified diatom Thalassiosira pseudonana benefiting the most. This was probably due to the highly silicified diatom having a higher silicate requirement and, therefore, growing more quickly when silicate was released during olivine dissolution. Based on the structural characteristics and chemical compositions on the exterior surface of olivine particles, T. pseudonana was found to promote olivine dissolution by inhibiting the formation of the amorphous SiO 2 layer on the surface of olivine and therefore enhancing the stoichiometric dissolution of olivine. However, the positive effects of T. pseudonana on olivine dissolution were not observed in the coccolithophore Gephyrocapsa oceanica or the non-silicate obligate diatom Phaeodactylum tricornutum. This study provides the first experimental evidence of the interaction between phytoplankton and olivine dissolution, which has important implications for ocean alkalinization research.

Li C., Liu X., Li Y., Jiang Y., Guo X., Hutchins D. A., Ma J., Lin X. & Dai M., 2024. The interactions between olivine dissolution and phytoplankton in seawater: potential implications for ocean alkalinization. Science of the Total Environment 912: 168571. doi: 10.1016/j.scitotenv.2023.168571. Article.

