Recording available: IAEA/OA-ICC side event at COP28, “Ocean Acidification in the Persian Gulf, the Red Sea and the Mediterranean: Scaling Down Risks and Scaling Up Solutions, 3 December 2023, Dubai, UAE

The IAEA Ocean Acidification International Coordination Centre (OA-ICC) held an engaging event addressing ocean acidification impacts and solutions on the sidelines of this year’s UNFCCC climate conference (COP28) at Expo City Dubai, UAE. The side event highlighted the success stories and lessons learned, emphasized current and projected challenges to marine food chains, human sustenance, economic activities and seafood security, and discussed sustainable pathways for effective adaptation and mitigation solutions.

Since 2012, the IAEA’s OA-ICC has successfully collaborated with scientific communities and governance structures in the region to address ocean acidification. The abundant coral reefs found in the Persian Gulf, the Red Sea and the Mediterranean Sea, which provide countless ecosystem services for millions of inhabitants of coastal areas, are some of the most climate change-vulnerable ecosystems in the global ocean.

IAEAvideo, YouTube, 3 December 2023. Video.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related