General considerations for experimental research on ocean alkalinity enhancement

Ocean alkalinity enhancement (OAE) is proposed as an approach to capture carbon by adding alkaline substances to seawater to enhance the ocean’s natural carbon sink. These substances include minerals, such as olivine, or artificial substances, such as lime or some industrial byproducts. Deployment of OAE will lead to complex and dynamic changes in the seawater carbonate chemistry, and in some cases the addition of other compounds and impurities from the minerals. While OAE alters the carbonate chemistry in a very different way, much can be learned from the abundant literature on ocean acidification documenting the impact of changes in the carbonate chemistry on marine life from genes to ecosystems. A vast majority of the experimental work was performed by manipulating the concentration of carbon dioxide in seawater under constant alkalinity (TA) to simulate near-future ocean acidification. Understanding the impact of changes in alkalinity on marine species and the ecosystem is less understood. In the context of OAE, it is critical to resolve such impacts, alone or in combination with other compounds and impurities from the minerals to be co-released during implementation, to ensure that any field manipulation does not translate into damaging biological effects. As for other environmental drivers, this will require an understanding across all the levels of biological organizations from species to ecosystems over relevant time exposure considering the method of deployment (e.g., dilution, repeated exposure) and factors such as local adaptation. Such complex questions cannot be resolved using a single approach, and a combination of monitoring, modeling, laboratory, natural (i.e., proxies or analogs), and field experiments will be required. This chapter summarizes some key general considerations for experimental design. It also compares strengths and weaknesses of the different approaches. We will also consider best practices relevant to OAE such as the need to properly monitor and consider the addition of trace elements and byproducts, as well as potential interactions with other naturally occurring drivers.

Dupont S. & Metian, M., 2023. General considerations for experimental research on ocean alkalinity enhancement. In Oschlies A., Stevenson A., Bach L. T., Fennel K., Rickaby R. E. M. Satterfield T., Webb R. & Gattuso J.-P. (Eds.), “Guide to Best Practices in Ocean Alkalinity Enhancement Research”, Copernicus Publications, State of the Planet 2-oae2023: 4. doi: 10.5194/sp-2-oae2023-4-2023. Article.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related