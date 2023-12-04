The 17th Congress of the World Federation of Hainanese Associations Grandly Launched in Guangzhou

Guangzhou, China, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 17th Congress of the World Federation of Hainanese Associations was successfully launched in Guangzhou on 3rd December, gathering over 2,300 Hainanese compatriots from 32 countries and regions worldwide to jointly reminisce about their hometown ties, discuss common development, and seek for cooperation.





Liu Xiaoming, the Governor of Hainan Province, expressed in his opening speech that for centuries, generations of Hainanese have crossed oceans, demonstrating daring, tenacity, and pioneering spirit. They have established splendid careers in their countries and regions of residence, earning widespread acclaim and respect. Overseas Hainanese have always been emotionally connected to China and their hometown, playing a unique role and making significant contributions in every phase of Hainan's development and reform.







He said that currently, Hainan is aiming for the goal of island-wide customs closure by the end of 2025, accelerating the construction of both soft and hard infrastructure for this closure. By the end of this year, the basic hardware conditions for the closure will be in place, and all preparations are expected to be completed next year. Hainan is facing a once-in-a-millennium development opportunity. The construction of the Hainan Free Trade Port requires the participation of 3.9 million overseas Hainanese compatriots. He hopes that these overseas compatriots will continue to care for and support the construction and development of their hometown as they have always done.





Wang Ruijun, Member of the Standing Committee of the Guangdong Provincial Committee and Minister of the United Front Work Department of the Guangdong Provincial Committee, stated that with the deepening development of The Guangdong–Hong Kong–Macao Greater Bay Area and Hainan Free Trade Port, cooperation between Guangdong and Hainan provinces in trade, tourism, technology, culture, and other fields has been increasingly deepened. This collaboration fosters mutual promotion and win-win development prospects, which are becoming broader. He expects that including Hainanese compatriots abroad, the broader community will actively participate in the economic and social development of both provinces. Guangdong is willing to further strengthen communication and close cooperation with Hainan, injecting new momentum into both provinces' joint efforts to achieve high-level openness and high-quality development.

The head of the relevant department of the Overseas Chinese Affairs Office of the State Council stated that the construction of the Hainan Free Trade Port is a new platform for China to share new opportunities with the world. This development will not only bring historic changes to the economic and social development of Hainan but also provide a broader space for cooperation, superior development conditions, and more diversified service guarantees for overseas Chinese, especially those of Hainanese origin. He looks forward to compatriots at home and abroad fully leveraging their unique advantage of integrating Chinese and foreign elements, building a bridge between China and the world, and actively participating in the grand endeavor of modernization in the Chinese style.

Since its inception in 1989 by the Singapore Hainan Hwee Kuan, The Congress of the World Federation of Hainanese Associations has held 17 sessions in 10 different countries and regions. This session is guided by the People's Government of Hainan Province, supported by The United Front Work Department of CPC Hainan Provincial Committee and the United Front Work Department of the Guangdong Provincial Committee, and hosted by the Guangdong Hainan Sodality

