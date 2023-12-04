Postoperative Pain Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.2% by 2032 | DelveInsight

The dynamics of the postoperative pain market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the emerging pipeline including drugs such as APP13007 (Formosa Pharmaceuticals), OCS-01 (Oculis), TLC590 (Taiwan Liposome Company), VX-548 (Vertex Pharmaceuticals), and others, raising awareness of the diseases, incremental healthcare spending worldwide, increase in R&D activities, among others.

DelveInsight’s Postoperative Pain Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, postoperative pain emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted postoperative pain market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Postoperative Pain Market Report

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the postoperative pain market size was found to be USD 2.4 billion in 2022 in the 7MM and it is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032.

in 2022 in the 7MM and it is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032. The total number of incident cases of Postoperative Pain in the 7MM was approximately 78 million cases in 2022 and is projected to increase during the forecast period (2023-2032), reports DelveInsight.

cases in 2022 and is projected to increase during the forecast period (2023-2032), reports DelveInsight. Leading postoperative pain companies such as Taiwan Liposome Company (TLC), Teikoku Pharma USA, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Concentric Analgesics, Mati Therapeutics, Arthritis Innovation Corporation, MedinCell, Surface Ophthalmics, Salvat Laboratories, Grünenthal, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Formosa Pharmaceuticals, Oculis, Neumentum Pharmaceuticals, Charleston Laboratories, and others are developing novel postoperative pain drugs that can be available in the postoperative pain market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel postoperative pain drugs that can be available in the postoperative pain market in the coming years. Some of the key therapies for postoperative pain treatment include TLC590, TPU-006 (Dexmedetomidine Transdermal System [DMTS]), Libvatrep (SAF312), Vocacapsaicin (CA-008), Nepafenac PPDS/Nepafenac Evolute, F14 (sustained-release celecoxib)/mdc-CWM (Celecoxib), SURF-201 (betamethasone 0.2% in KLARITY vehicle), SVT-15473 (clobetasol propionate ophthalmic nanoemulsion 0.05%), QUTENZA (8% capsaicin), VX-548, APP13007 (clobetasol propionate ophthalmic nanosuspension), OCS-01 (dexamethasone cyclodextrin nanoparticle ophthalmic suspension 1.5%), NTM-001 (ketorolac premixed bag), CL-108 (hydrocodone/acetaminophen/promethazine or HYDEXOR) , and others.

and others. Most of the approved drugs are available for adults. There is a major opportunity for pharmaceutical companies to develop a drug with fewer side effects and greater efficacy for the young population.

OLINVYK (oliceridine ) indicated in adults to manage acute pain, can be reimbursed in inpatient and outpatient settings until permanent codes are established. Market access resources are now available to customers who support reimbursement of OLINVYK at 95% of the Average Wholesale Price (AWP) in advance of the pass-through status being decided.

Postoperative Pain Overview

Postoperative pain is a temporary condition characterized by an expected increase in overall discomfort subsequent to a surgical procedure. This type of pain is typically short-lived, lasting from a few days to a few months, and is akin to pain resulting from soft tissue damage, such as a sprain or a minor cut. It diminishes gradually as the affected tissues heal. The characteristics of postoperative pain, including its intensity, nature, and duration, are primarily influenced by various factors, notably the site and nature of the surgery, the extent and type of incision, the trauma induced by the procedure, the patient’s physical and mental condition, their approach to managing pain, psychological and pharmaceutical preparation before surgery, the type of anesthesia used, pain management techniques both before and after the operation, the incidence of any surgical complications, and the quality of care during the postoperative phase.





Postoperative Pain Epidemiology Segmentation

The postoperative pain epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current postoperative pain patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The postoperative pain market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Number of Surgical Procedures (inpatient and outpatient)

Total Number of Incident Cases of Postoperative Pain

Severity-specific Incident Cases of Postoperative Pain

Postoperative Pain Treatment Market

At present, postoperative pain treatment approaches encompass a variety of methods categorized into pharmacologic and non-pharmacological therapies. Pharmacological options comprise analgesics that encompass opioids, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), acetaminophen, corticosteroids, anesthetics, and similar medications. Additionally, acute pain management involves the use of benzodiazepines, muscle relaxants, antidepressants, alpha-2 agonists, gamma-aminobutyric acid agonists, and cannabinoids. Non-pharmacological therapies encompass acupuncture, psychological strategies such as cognitive behavioral therapy and mindfulness-based stress reduction, chiropractic manipulation, physical therapy, transcutaneous electrical stimulation, massage therapy, exercise, and various complementary and alternative medicine therapies. These approaches collectively adopt the concept of multimodal analgesia.

In the realm of postoperative pain management, substantial shifts have emerged in recent years. There’s a notable trend away from opioid-centric approaches toward more beneficial alternatives. While opioids once held the gold standard in pain management, the spotlight now shines on multimodal analgesia (MMA) models. Prominent organizations such as the US Department of Health and Human Services (USDHHS) are directing attention toward multimodal pain management. MMA offers increased effectiveness while minimizing adverse effects by addressing multiple pain targets with lower doses. Particularly in ambulatory patient care, the MMA model demonstrates its capacity to provide adequate pain relief, facilitating earlier patient discharge.

Key Postoperative Pain Therapies and Companies

TLC590: Taiwan Liposome Company (TLC)

TPU-006 (Dexmedetomidine Transdermal System [DMTS]): Teikoku Pharma USA

Libvatrep (SAF312): Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Vocacapsaicin (CA-008): Concentric Analgesics

Nepafenac PPDS/Nepafenac Evolute: Mati Therapeutics

F14 (sustained-release celecoxib)/mdc-CWM (Celecoxib): Arthritis Innovation Corporation/MedinCell

SURF-201 (betamethasone 0.2% in KLARITY vehicle): Surface Ophthalmics

SVT-15473 (clobetasol propionate ophthalmic nanoemulsion 0.05%): Salvat Laboratories

QUTENZA (8% capsaicin): Grünenthal

VX-548: Vertex Pharmaceuticals

APP13007 (clobetasol propionate ophthalmic nanosuspension): Formosa Pharmaceuticals

OCS-01 (dexamethasone cyclodextrin nanoparticle ophthalmic suspension 1.5%): Oculis

NTM-001 (ketorolac premixed bag): Neumentum Pharmaceuticals

CL-108 (hydrocodone/acetaminophen/promethazine or HYDEXOR): Charleston Laboratories

Postoperative Pain Market Dynamics

The postoperative pain market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years. The increasing emphasis on research and development, coupled with growing awareness of multimodal analgesia among clinicians and patients, is driving the demand for enhanced diagnosis and treatment options for postoperative pain. This surge is notably supported by drugs in advanced development stages, such as APP13007, OCS-01, TLC590, and VX-548, which are poised to fortify the overall postoperative painmarket.

The imminent therapies, primarily non-opioids, offer effectiveness comparable to opioids, presenting a promising solution to diminish opioid reliance and address safety concerns related to existing opioid medications. With heightened public awareness, there’s a profitable opening for therapeutic innovations to propel this postoperative pain market forward. Multimodal treatments, designed to reduce dependence on singular treatment methods, hold significant promise. The introduction of such products is set to expand the capacity to effectively manage postoperative pain.

Furthermore, the postoperative pain pipeline is very robust; many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of postoperative pain, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the postoperative pain market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the postoperative pain market in the 7MM.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the postoperative pain market. The lack of effective diagnosis is one of the major weaknesses in the medical field. Postoperative pain can be a difficult medical problem to diagnose and treat, often resulting from various events or circumstances, with pain assessment not effectively implemented in many hospitals.

The existing trial design guidelines need improvement, with a focus on specific patient groups rather than just surgical procedures for future approaches. In some cases, patients constantly try to ignore the pain and avoid proper medication, leading to the deterioration of their condition into chronic pain, which is caused by a lack of healing in the damaged tissue, thus hindering both the diagnosis and treatment process. Furthermore, strict regulatory requirements for drug approval and high treatment costs pose a threat to the market.

Moreover, postoperative pain treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients’ overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the postoperative pain market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the postoperative pain market growth.

Postoperative Pain Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Postoperative Pain Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Postoperative Pain Market Size in 2022 USD 2.4 Billion Key Postoperative Pain Companies Taiwan Liposome Company (TLC), Teikoku Pharma USA, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Concentric Analgesics, Mati Therapeutics, Arthritis Innovation Corporation, MedinCell, Surface Ophthalmics, Salvat Laboratories, Grünenthal, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Formosa Pharmaceuticals, Oculis, Neumentum Pharmaceuticals, Charleston Laboratories, and others Key Postoperative Pain Therapies TLC590, TPU-006 (Dexmedetomidine Transdermal System [DMTS]), Libvatrep (SAF312), Vocacapsaicin (CA-008), Nepafenac PPDS/Nepafenac Evolute, F14 (sustained-release celecoxib)/mdc-CWM (Celecoxib), SURF-201 (betamethasone 0.2% in KLARITY vehicle), SVT-15473 (clobetasol propionate ophthalmic nanoemulsion 0.05%), QUTENZA (8% capsaicin), VX-548, APP13007 (clobetasol propionate ophthalmic nanosuspension), OCS-01 (dexamethasone cyclodextrin nanoparticle ophthalmic suspension 1.5%), NTM-001 (ketorolac premixed bag), CL-108 (hydrocodone/acetaminophen/promethazine or HYDEXOR), and others

Scope of the Postoperative Pain Market Report

Postoperative Pain Therapeutic Assessment: Postoperative Pain current marketed and emerging therapies

Postoperative Pain current marketed and emerging therapies Postoperative Pain Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Postoperative Pain Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Postoperative Pain Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Postoperative Pain Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Postoperative Pain Market Key Insights 2. Postoperative Pain Market Report Introduction 3. Postoperative Pain Market Overview at a Glance 4. Postoperative Pain Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Postoperative Pain Treatment and Management 7. Postoperative Pain Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Postoperative Pain Marketed Drugs 10. Postoperative Pain Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Postoperative Pain Market Analysis 12. Postoperative Pain Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

