Dassault Aviation: Falcon 6X Enters Service

Dassault Aviation’s Falcon 6X Enters Service

(Saint-Cloud, France, December 4, 2023) – Dassault Aviation’s Falcon 6X entered service on November 30.

Type certification was granted last August 22nd by both EASA and the FAA. Since that time, post-certification upgrades that were applied required EASA approval.

“Dassault Aviation shares this remarkable occasion with its customers, who are sure to receive an exceptional aircraft,” said Dassault Aviation Chairman and CEO Éric Trappier.

ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft (including 2,700 Falcons) delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, development, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets, military drones and space systems. In 2022, Dassault Aviation reported revenues of €6.9 billion. The company has 12,700 employees.         dassault-aviation.com

PRESS CONTACTS:

Corporate Communications         
Stéphane Fort +33 (0)1 47 11 86 90 - stephane.fort@dassault-aviation.com
Mathieu Durand +33 (0)1 47 11 85 88 - mathieu.durand@dassault-aviation.com

Falcon Communications
Vadim Feldzer +33 (0)1 47 11 44 13 - vadim.feldzer@dassault-aviation.com
Andrew Ponzoni +1 201 541 45 88 - andrew.ponzoni@dassaultfalconjet.com

HD photos: mediaprophoto.dassault-aviation.com
HD videos: mediaprovideo.dassault-aviation.com

Attachment


Primary Logo

