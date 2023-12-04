PURE Energy Drink is available with PURE BCAA on Amazon

PURE Sports Nutrition BCAA is now available online. The starting signal was given on Amazon.

MIAMI, FL, USA, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PURE Sports Nutrition BCAA Drink with BCAA amino acids in a 2:1:1 ratio helps consumers, especially athletes, to recover the muscles, maintain them and also support muscle growth. In addition, performance can be significantly increased before, during and after training.

It is a holistic sports product - no carbohydrates, no sugar and no fat. It is a blast of BCAA (2:1:1), L-Arginine and L-Carnitine and is caffeine-free. “L-Arginine gives every athlete a real boost and enlarges the veins and, accordingly, the blood flow and oxygen levels in the body. L-Carnitine helps burn fat. We do not use caffeine in our Red Berries flavor variant,” explains David Schiwietz.

More Body & Mind and L-Carnitine drinks are coming soon. “We are currently developing additional drinks and flavors. We are currently waiting for the response and then decide which flavors are right for the US market. The next drinks, which in addition to flavor and product expansions of the BCAA range, will also contain collagen and other interesting ingredients and will soon also be produced locally,” Schiwietz admits happily.

In addition to all these developments, PURE International Corporation will soon also start a test in the area of “low-carb food”.

