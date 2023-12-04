Việt Nam supports Laos’ 2024 ASEAN, AIPA chairmanship

VIETNAM, December 4 -

VIENTIANE — Việt Nam supports and is ready to provide maximum assistance to Laos to help it successfully perform the roles as 2024 Chair of ASEAN and the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), affirmed Chairman of the National Assembly Vương Đình Huệ while meeting with Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone in Vientiane on Monday.

Hue, who is in Laos for the Cambodia-Laos-Việt Nam (CLV) Parliamentary Summit, affirmed that Việt Nam always gives top priority to its unique traditional relationship with Laos, stands by, and strongly supports Laos’ national protection, construction, innovation, and development efforts.

He stressed that the Vietnamese and Lao parliaments will closely coordinate with each other, continue to create a favourable legal framework for the two governments to enhance cooperation, and supervise the effective implementation of the sides’ collaboration agreements, including those made at the 45th meeting of the Việt Nam-Laos Inter-Governmental Committee.

The top legislator highlighted Vietnam's wish to soon welcome the Lao PM in the country and co-chair the 46th meeting of the inter-governmental committee, with Siphandone accepting the invitation.

For his part, the Lao PM said Huệ's current working visit contributes to nurturing the countries’ great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation and to demonstrating Việt Nam's strong support for Laos’ hosting role.

He also lauded the opening of a direct flight route from HCM City to Vientiane by the Vietnamese carrier Vietjet Air, with four flights per week starting from early 2024.

At their meeting, the two leaders expressed joy at the recent achievements in Việt Nam-Laos relations and agreed that there is a need for the nations’ close coordination, serious implementation of high-level agreements, good preparation for high-level meetings and the 46th meeting.

It is necessary to strengthen trade and investment cooperation and enhance connectivity between the two economies, regarding the areas of infrastructure, institutions, digital economy, finance, and banking, they said.

They stressed the importance of continued attention to resolving difficulties facing the countries’ businesses and key cooperation projects.

They agreed to support and create favourable conditions for Vietnamese firms to promote investment in Laos. Additionally, the two countries can cooperate in three key areas of large-scale high-tech agriculture, renewable energy, and mineral exploitation. — VNS