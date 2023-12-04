PlatForm Pro: Combining Innovation with Practicality in Roofing Solutions
In a significant advancement in roofing technology, PlatForm Pro introduces the first air conditioning (AC) roof platform designed for both efficiency and convenience. This groundbreaking product is set to change the landscape of roofing installations and maintenance, with its patented design that negates the need for removal during re-roofing.
Cully Cangelosi, the owner of Platform Pro, explains, “PlatForm Pro was created with the vision of merging innovation with practicality. The aim was to develop a solution that addressed common challenges faced during roofing installations and maintenance. PlatForm Pro, is proud to present a product that not only simplifies the installation process but also contributes to environmental sustainability.”
Efficient Design and Easy Installation
PlatForm Pro's patented design allows for remarkable ease of installation. The platform is adjustable for roof pitches from 0/12 to 12/12, making it versatile for various roofing styles. It can also be leveled on uneven roof surfaces, providing a solution for a common challenge in roofing. With the inclusion of all necessary hardware in each kit, PlatForm Pro requires approximately one hour to assemble and install, depending on the pitch of the roof.
Re-Roofing Made Simple
One of the most innovative aspects of PlatForm Pro is its design that allows it to remain in place during re-roofing processes. The traditional hassle of removing and reinstalling AC platforms is now a thing of the past. When re-roofing is required, one simply needs to replace the four split boots on each leg of the platform. This feature significantly reduces labor and time, making it an efficient choice for both contractors and homeowners.
Eco-Friendly and Durable
In line with modern environmental standards, PlatForm Pro's systems are 100% recyclable and environmentally friendly. They are designed to be UV resistant, ensuring longevity and durability even under harsh sunlight. The materials used in PlatForm Pro are robust, preventing rot and leaks, and thereby extending the life of the product.
Meeting Industry Standards
The design of PlatForm Pro meets the flashing height requirements for low slope roof systems and can be properly flashed to any roof. This compatibility with current market standards and split boots ensures that the product can be seamlessly integrated into various roofing projects, adhering to both aesthetic and functional requirements.
Cangelosi’s Vision for PlatForm Pro
Cangelosi states, “Our focus was to create a product that not only addressed the immediate needs of installers and homeowners but also looked at the long-term impact on the environment. PlatForm Pro is the culmination of this vision – a product that stands at the intersection of advanced technology and ecological responsibility.”
About PlatForm Pro
PlatForm Pro is a revolutionary AC roof platform that offers a blend of innovative design and practical application. With its adjustable and easy-to-install system, PlatForm Pro is designed to provide a long-lasting solution for AC installations on roofs. It represents a significant leap forward in roofing technology, providing a solution that is both time-efficient and environmentally responsible.
The Future of Roofing Platforms
As the roofing industry continues to evolve, PlatForm Pro stands at the forefront, leading the way with its unique approach to combining practicality with innovative design. Its introduction into the market is set to transform the way roofing projects are approached, offering a solution that is both user-friendly and environmentally conscious.
