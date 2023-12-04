MEDIA ADVISORY The Schuylkill Navy of Philadelphia's Special Screening of “The Boys in the Boat" in Philadelphia Dec. 5
PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Schuylkill Navy of Philadelphia, the governing body for iconic Boathouse Row and the sport of rowing across the Greater Philadelphia region, is hosting an exclusive premiere screening of the soon-to-be released motion picture “The Boys in the Boat,” on Tuesday, December 5 at the PFS East Theatre (formerly The Ritz East) located at 125 South 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106.
The screening begins at 7 p.m.
The sports drama, based on the best-selling book by Daniel James Brown, will open nationwide in theatres this Christmas. From Amazon MGM, directed by Academy Award-winning actor and filmmaker George Clooney, “The Boys in the Boat” follows the University of Washington rowing team as they compete for gold at the 1936 Olympics in Berlin. They’re a team of underdogs facing seemingly insurmountable challenges during the height of the Great Depression, who are thrust into the spotlight to take on elite rivals from around the world.
Media opportunities – including b-roll, photographs, and pre-screening interviews with attendees – are available; please contact Jim DeLorenzo at (215) 266-5943 (voice/text) or via e-mail at jim@jhdenterprises.com.
In attendance on Dec. 5 will be members of all the active Boathouse Row rowing clubs, as well as athletes and coaches from all major Philadelphia area college rowing programs, high school rowing programs, and youth rowing programs, as well as members and supporters of The Schuylkill Navy and affiliated organizations.
All proceeds from the evening will benefit five Philadelphia rowing organizations that are on the front line of helping the next generation of athletes achieve their best in the sport of rowing, including: BLJ Community Rowing; Philadelphia Adaptive Rowing (Pennsylvania Center for Adapted Sport); Philadelphia City Rowing; Schuylkill Navy / Philadelphia High Performance Collaborative; and A Most Beautiful Thing Inclusion Fund.
Philadelphia is renowned as the birthplace of American rowing, and the Schuylkill Navy of Philadelphia has been the steward of those traditions since its founding in 1858. In fact, it is the oldest amateur sporting association in the United States.
The latest trailer for “The Boys in the Boat” is available at https://bit.ly/40YKOqU. Additional information about The Schuylkill Navy is available at https://boathouserow.org.
