A Leader Recognition for both Qlik and Talend in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Integration Tools

Marks the Eighth Consecutive Year of Talend’s Position as a Leader, With Qlik Also Recognized in the Leaders’ Quadrant

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik, along with its recent acquisition, Talend, has been named as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools. We believe this acknowledgment for both parties stands as a testament to Qlik’s innovative strides following the acquisition of Talend and continued investment in AI and new technologies. To access a copy of the full Gartner report when it is published, please visit this link.



"Qlik’s strategy has been considerably bolstered through the acquisition of Talend. Together, we lead the way in integrating data and applying artificial intelligence to deliver high-quality, real-time data that promotes operational efficiency and informed decision making," said Mike Capone, Qlik CEO. "In our perspective, the recognition by Gartner affirms the strides we’ve made in providing a data fabric for modern architectures, enhanced by our suite of AI and machine learning capabilities, Qlik Staige™."

Qlik’s alignment with Talend merges the strengths of both companies, offering comprehensive data integration and quality solutions. The collaboration enables businesses to eliminate technical debt, secure trusted data promptly, and increase enterprise confidence for decision making when it matters most.

The combined capabilities of Qlik and Talend come with proven adaptability, allowing enterprises to meet changing requirements with agility. Automating processes and employing a standards-based approach, the union ensures businesses won’t be locked into specific technologies or methodologies.

The collaborative solutions are crafted to support businesses during uncertain economic times, providing cost-effective tools that enhance efficiency and quality throughout data integration processes. Qlik and Talend focus on delivering real-time, trusted data to warehouses and lakes, empowering businesses to make smarter decisions and drive innovation.

We believe this Gartner recognition amplifies Qlik and Talend’s commitment to delivering value through comprehensive, agile, and enterprise-grade data solutions, proving the effectiveness of their combined capabilities in providing trusted, real-time data for enhanced decision-making and business outcomes.

*Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools, Ehtisham Zaidi, Sharat Menon, Robert Thanaraj, Nina Showell, 4 December, 2023.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Qlik, with the recent addition of Talend®, delivers an industry-leading portfolio of solutions for data integration, data quality and analytics. This includes advancements in real-time data, AI, ML and automation. The most successful organizations are investing in data to make sense of the increasing amounts and varieties of data from diverse sources. The challenge is to effectively integrate, analyze and act on the data while ensuring its trustworthiness. With more than 40,000 active customers in over 100 countries, Qlik’s solutions work with virtually any data source, target, architecture, or methodology, to ensure customers have the data they need, whenever they need it.

