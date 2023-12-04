Submit Release
TGTE Announces Palestinian Human Rights Activist Dr. Izzeldin Abuelaish as 2023 Convention Keynote Speaker

Considered one of the major events in the community calendar, it will be attended by over 500 Canadians, politicians, and foreign guests.”
— Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE)
TORONTO, CANADA, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) is pleased to announce the human rights & inspirational peace activist, and five-time Nobel Peace Prize Nominee Dr. Izzeldin Abuelaish as the keynote speaker at the Annual Convention and Awards Night 2023 on December 10th at the Scarborough Convention Centre.

Prof. Dr. Izzeldin Abuelaish is a Palestinian Canadian physician and an internationally recognized human rights and inspirational peace activist devoted to advancing health and education opportunities for women and girls in the Middle East.

He was born and raised in Jabalia Refugee Camp in the Gaza Strip. Dr. Abuelaish has overcome many personal hardships, including poverty, violence, and the horrific tragedy of his three daughters’ and niece’s deaths in the 2009 Gaza War.

Considered one of the major events in the community calendar, it will be attended by over 500 Canadians, politicians, and foreign guests. It is an opportunity to network with community leaders and learn about the TGTE’s progress on global initiatives on human rights and justice.

* VENUE: Scarborough Convention Centre
Address: 20 Torham Pl, Toronto, ON M1X 0B3

* Reception: 5:30pm-6.30pm

* Program: 6:30 pm followed by Dinner

**** For media RSVP or for additional info please contact: nimal.vinayagamoorthy@tgte.org

