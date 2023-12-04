Zachor Legal Institute Announces New Law Review Article on Federal Civil Rights Protections for Zionists

As antisemitism in the US becomes more mainstream the need for federal action increases, and the article is a blueprint for action.

The Supreme Court's recent decision that expanded the reach of Title VII to prohibit discrimination on the basis of gender identity and sexual orientation is tailor made to protect Zionists as well.” — Marc Greendorfer

BOZEMAN, MT, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zachor Legal Institute is pleased to announce that a law review article on the applicability of federal antidiscrimination laws to Zionists has been accepted for publication in a prominent New York law school journal. The article, which can be found on SSRN (Social Science Research Network) in draft form prior to publication by the journal, examines a recent Supreme Court decision that extended antidiscrimination protections to gender identity and sexual preference and argues that the decision applies to Zionists as well.

This article, authored by Zachor's President Marc Greendorfer, provides a thorough analysis of the legal principles and precedents surrounding this issue, where the Supreme Court found that the protections afforded by the provisions of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act apply to those discriminated against on the basis of gender identity and sexual preferences. Based on this decision and the Supreme Court's opinion in the case, the article argues that Title VII's protections must also apply to individuals discriminated against because of their Zionist identity. Zachor has already provided an advance copy of the article to commissioners of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the federal agency that administers Title VII, with a request for further rulemaking on the topic.

The acceptance of this article for publication in a prominent law journal is a testament to the quality and significance of Zachor's research. Zachor is proud to contribute to the ongoing discussions and efforts to combat discrimination in all forms, particularly discrimination against Zionists. The team at Zachor Legal Institute is committed to advocating for the rights of those affected by discrimination and believes that this article will serve as a valuable resource for legal professionals, policymakers, and the general public.

Zachor invites everyone to read the article on SSRN and join the mission to hold third parties accountable for their role in promoting discrimination in the workplace.

Link to article: https://papers.ssrn.com/abstract=4569945