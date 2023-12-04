Pliops Previews New Generation Data Processor at Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations and Cloud Strategies Conference

Demonstrations Include Pliops XDP Driving 10x Performance and Game-Changing TCO Improvements to MongoDB Deployments

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pliops , a leading provider of data processors for cloud and enterprise data centers, is at the Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations and Cloud Strategies Conference this week to preview its new generation Pliops Extreme Data Processor (XDP). In addition to highlighting broad-spectrum workload acceleration, the company will also showcase the fastest MongoDB solution available.



Making its debut in 2021, Pliops XDP has set a new benchmark for data center scaling and efficiency. Providing new levels of processing power and storage scalability for relational, NoSQL and in-memory databases, analytics, AI/ML, 5G, IoT, and other data-intensive applications and platforms, the XDP has changed the landscape for what is possible. At the Gartner conference, attendees will be able to preview the new generation of XDP, which doubles the performance and capacity of its predecessor.

“Our cutting-edge technologyilluminates the path for businesses to conquer obstacles presented by sustainability, performance and scalability in today’s dynamic landscape,” said Ido Bukspan, Pliops CEO. “We are dedicated to shaping the future of data infrastructure optimization and workload acceleration, and ensuring that data centers have all of the tools needed to succeed in the AI era.”

Running on the Pliops XDP, the Pliops portfolio of XDP Data Services maximizes data center infrastructure investments by exponentially increasing application performance, storage reliability and capacity, as well as overall stack efficiency. At the Gartner conference, Pliops will highlight its best-in-class database accelerator for SQL applications, XDP-AccelDB, providing as much as a 10x performance improvement to MongoDB applications, improving TCO by up to 95%.

Pliops addresses the following for Mongo DBAs and IT administrators:

Capacity optimization at the node and cluster levels

MongoDB infrastructure design that meets application and performance requirements

Efficiently meeting availability and recoverability SLAs

Optimizing overall database operations – including backup and recovery and data loading

Economically scaling the MongoDB footprint



Also at the conference, Pliops will deliver a presentation with global technology leader Lenovo detailing how the two companies are working together to empower organizations to successfully deal with IT infrastructure challenges for storing, processing and making sense of vast amounts of data. Titled, “The Role of Acceleration for Databases & AI/Gen AI Technologies,” this session will take place Tuesday, December 5th at 11:45 a.m. PT in room Lido 3104.

Pliops XDP for MongoDB applications will be available in Q1 2024 for POC. Attendees interested in the industry’s fastest MongoDB, or in accelerating any other I/O intensive workloads, are encouraged to meet with Pliops at booth #235. Please contact demo@pliops.com for more details and to schedule an appointment.

Connect with Pliops

About Pliops

Read Blog

Visit Resource Center

Connect on LinkedIn

Follow on X (formerly Twitter)

About Pliops

Pliops is a technology innovator focused on making data centers run faster and more efficiently. The company’s Extreme Data Processor (XDP) radically simplifies the way data is processed and flash is managed. Pliops overcomes storage inefficiencies to massively accelerate performance and dramatically reduce overall infrastructure costs for data-hungry applications. Founded in 2017, Pliops is a winner of the ‘Flash Storage Solution of the Year’ Award in the Data Breakthrough Awards program and has been named a few times one of the 10 hottest semiconductor startups. The company has raised over $200 million to date from leading investors including Koch Disruptive Technologies, State of Mind Ventures Momentum, Intel Capital, Viola Ventures, SoftBank Ventures Asia, Expon Capital, NVIDIA, AMD, Western Digital, SK hynix and Alicorn. For more information, visit www.pliops.com .

Media Contact:

Stephanie Olsen

Lages & Associates

(949) 453-8080

stephanie@lages.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/96c55234-2f11-484c-a66b-2e60e7b3894b