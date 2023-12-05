Centripetal Partners With Tiger to Provide Cybersecurity Innovation to the UK Market for the First Time
Working with Centripetal has been a revelation...”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Centripetal, the global leader in intelligence powered cybersecurity, today announced that its award winning, patented cybersecurity threat solution is available for the first time ever across the UK as a result of its strategic partnership with Tiger. Centripetal’s innovative technology is currently deployed by over 100 customers in the U.S., where the company is headquartered. With this partnership, Tiger and its customers will have a stronger approach to cybersecurity, putting operationalised threat intelligence at the forefront, moving from a reactive to proactive defense, and helping security teams be more efficient and effective.
The Tiger team initiated a Proof of Concept with Centripetal's CleanINTERNET® in the spring, recognising their ultimate responsibility as a SaaS provider to safeguard both their data and their customers'. Upon deployment, the Tiger IT team quickly embraced CleanINTERNET®'s distinctive capabilities. In just 5 weeks, Tiger progressed from a 0% to an impressive 98% shielding posture. This implies that out of all captured traffic matching threat intelligence, 98% was effectively shielded, while the remaining 2% underwent monitoring without being deemed necessary for action. CleanINTERNET® proved particularly effective in countering the top three threat categories affecting Tiger: Reconnaissance, Malware, and Spam.
“Working with Centripetal has been a revelation,” said Ben Nicklen, CEO at Tiger. “From the moment we deployed the product we were impressed by its capabilities, and have already found that via CleanINTERNET® we have discovered areas of vulnerability that we were not previously aware of, and could have led to major security incidents if not detected. We’re delighted to be in a position where we can now recommend CleanINTERNET® to our customers, with Centripetal as our strategic partner.”
As a small but ambitious team, Tiger was eager to find a robust cybersecurity solution that would protect organisations from every known cyber threat. Once deployed, CleanINTERNET® saved the Tiger IT team 85 hours, not only providing them with peace of mind that their system is protected, but also time back to focus on other meaningful tasks.
“For the first time, UK Enterprise’s will have access to Centripetal’s cybersecurity solution, which operationalises threat intelligence from across the globe to provide a proactive cybersecurity protection for our customers. We are delighted to have Tiger on board as both a customer and a strong partner,” said Dave Silke, European MD at Centripetal. “It’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when organisations will be targeted in a cyber attack. To conquer the battle, we need partners who are able to help us spread the message about our proactive and intelligence-powered approach to cybersecurity. Tiger now being on board to help us on this mission is a fantastic step in the right direction.”
Founded in 1979, Tiger provides SaaS analytics and data solutions in the unified communications and collaboration market to UK customers. Picking up data points from Zoom, Microsoft Teams and Cisco Webex, Tiger’s customers use it for myriad purposes ranging from regulatory and compliance to business and people performance. Tiger’s software can scale from small SMBs to large enterprises across industries encompassing the financial, public, healthcare and education sectors.
This news comes on the heels of Centripetal’s Global Partner Program and European Cyber Intelligence Centre of Excellence to address cybersecurity opportunities in the UK, Ireland and across Europe.
For more information visit www.centripetal.ai/ie/.
ABOUT CENTRIPETAL
Centripetal, a global leader in intelligence powered cybersecurity, is operationalising the world’s largest collection of threat intelligence, in real-time, to protect organisations from every known cyberthreat through its innovative patented technologies. Through its CleanINTERNET® service, Centripetal delivers a highly effective solution leveraging the latest computing technology and skilled intelligence operators at a significantly lower cost. We are experts in intelligence, with a team comprised of cryptologists, and security operators from the U.S. Intelligence & Defence community who have protected the most sensitive assets in the world. Centripetal is based in Reston, VA with offices in Portsmouth, NH and Galway, Ireland. For more information, visit centripetal.ai.
