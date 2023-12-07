Barry's Jewellers Announces Grand Re-Opening of Expanded Store in Burlington
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barry’s Jewellers, a distinguished leader in high-end jewellery and luxury goods, proudly announces the grand re-opening of its Burlington store. The store’s expansion at 701 Guelph Line, Burlington, spanning over 5,000 square feet, was driven by the need for a larger space to showcase the store's extensive, exclusive and expanded product range more effectively.
With over 35 years in the business, Barry’s Jewellers has become a staple in offering an exquisite selection of jewellery, custom pieces, vintage, and estate items. This new location allows for a more comprehensive presentation of the brand's unique offerings, ensuring an unparalleled shopping experience for all customers.
Barry's Jewellers prides itself on housing high-end brands like Maple Leaf Diamonds, Christopher Design, Gabriel & Co., Noam Carver, Crown Ring and Diamond Evolution, and Barry's brand collection and vintage estate pieces. The new store also features high-end coloured diamonds, Canadian-sourced mined diamonds and gold, lab-created diamonds, and a large selection of gold jewellery and gemstone jewellery. We also buy and sell gold and silver coins, bars & bullion.
Additionally, Barry's now offers vintage luxury handbags from elite brands such as Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Hermes, Gucci, and Burberry. Trade, sale or purchase of luxury handbags is being offered. Barry's also carries a vintage selection of high-end watches, including Rolex, Patek, IWC, and Tag Heuer.
Barry’s Jewellers distinguishes itself through its on-site expertise, including a goldsmith, gemologist, watch specialist and designer, all available for personalised consultations and custom jewellery designs. The store’s commitment to sustainability is evident in its choice of ethically sourced and environmentally friendly products, including Canadian-sourced gold, Canadian-mined Maple Leaf Diamonds, and lab-created diamonds.
Barry’s Jewellers warmly invites everyone to visit the expanded store to experience the luxury, craftsmanship, and exceptional customer service that has defined the brand for over three decades. Discover a blend of traditional elegance and contemporary luxury at Barry’s Jewellers.
About Barry's Jewellers
Established over 35 years ago, Barry's Jewellers has been a beacon of luxury, offering high-end jewellery, Canadian Maple Leaf Diamonds, and a unique selection of estate pieces.
The store's commitment to quality, customer service, and value makes it a preferred destination for jewellery enthusiasts. The store's philosophy is to share the beauty of well-designed jewellery with everyone in the community, catering to all tastes, occasions, styles, and budgets.
Contact
For more information, please visit https://www.barrysjewellers.com or contact our store at info@barrysjewellers.com or call +1 905 639 6678
Barry’s Jewellers: Making It Personal
Alex Zertuche
MRKT360 INC.
+1 416-477-0587
admin@mrkt360.com