Texas-Based Preschool, Tree Town, Announces Nationwide Franchise Launch
The multifaceted preschool franchise is sharing its successful model with qualified buyers and is now accepting applications.
Our distinctive approach revolves around play-based learning, set within a captivating miniature city environment”KATY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parents have reason to celebrate this month as Tree Town, a groundbreaking preschool located in Katy, Texas, rolls out its franchise opportunity. The unique preschool is moving to share its cutting edge learning environments and childcare model with new franchise buyers, beginning in Texas.
The preschool aims to stand out from other programs, utilizing play-based learning environments to help children excel.
“Our distinctive approach revolves around play-based learning, set within a captivating miniature city environment,” said Herlinda Kennedy, founder and owner of Tree Town. “In our unique setting, you won't find any desks or chairs; instead, we're at the forefront of embracing the new era of flexible learning.”
The preschool franchise extends a warm welcome to children ranging from 18 months to 5 years old. Franchise partners gain extensive protocols and procedures. Not only does Tree Town offer daytime programs, the company also offers after-school care for older children.
“We take pride in offering comprehensive before and after-school programs tailored to school-aged children. Our overarching mission is to instill vital principles such as entrepreneurship, education, self-sufficiency, and emotional awareness right from the formative years,” said Kennedy.
Tree Town features a miniature city with multiple themed rooms. Parents will find a gym, theater, hospital, supermarket, and café. “Each of our rooms are designed to enhance the learning experience in a fun and engaging way,” pointed out Kennedy.
Franchise partners can expect an in-depth training program that includes field support and refresher training. The company also gives all franchisees a branding suite and marketing tools to help grow their location. To find out more information about Tree Town, visit https://www.thekidzcapital.org.
ABOUT Tree Town
Tree Town is changing the way children learn by offering fun, interactive play-based educational experiences for ages 18 months to 5 years old. After school programs are also available. To find out more information about Tree Town, visit https://www.thekidzcapital.org.
