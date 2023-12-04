Global Ketamine Therapy Market: Treatment-Resistant Relief to Drive Market Growth; states TNR
Global Ketamine Therapy Market to Witness CAGR of 11.9% from 2023 to 2031, Anticipated to reach US$ 3.74 Billion by 2031WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Ketamine Therapy Market Synopsis
Ketamine therapy market's growth is driven by its effectiveness in treating mental health conditions such as depression and PTSD, where traditional treatments have limitations. Rising demand from patients and mental health professionals seeking rapid relief contributes to its adoption and expansion in the mental healthcare sector.
Pre-COVID-19, the ketamine therapy market was on an upward trajectory, recognized for treating mental health issues. Intravenous and intranasal forms showcased potential in addressing treatment-resistant conditions. Pandemic-induced healthcare disruptions altered market dynamics. While telehealth emerged, healthcare access challenges impacted therapy availability. Economic uncertainties influenced patient reach and market trends.
Global Ketamine Therapy Market Growth Drivers:
• Treatment-Resistant Relief: A key driver is ketamine therapy market is effectiveness against treatment-resistant conditions. Patients with treatment-resistant depression exhibited marked improvement. This driver is reinforced by its potential to alleviate symptoms when traditional treatments fail, filling a critical gap in mental health care.
• Rapid Relief: Ketamine therapy's rapid onset of action is a significant driver. Patients have experienced relief from depressive symptoms within hours of treatment. This swift response is particularly valuable for individuals facing acute mental health crises, contributing to its appeal and growing adoption.
• Diverse Indications: The therapy's versatility across various indications is a driving factor. Ketamine therapy is being explored for an array of mental health disorders, including anxiety, PTSD, and OCD. Its potential to address multiple conditions broadens its scope and attracts interest from both patients and practitioners.
Global Ketamine Therapy Market Recent Developments:
• Some of the recent developments in the ketamine therapy market include the increasing use of ketamine for mental health disorders, the development of new ketamine delivery methods, the increasing number of ketamine clinics, the increasing research into the use of ketamine for other conditions, and the increasing focus on safety and efficacy.
• The Asia Pacific region exhibits highest growth rate in the ketamine therapy market. Increasing awareness about mental health and evolving treatment options contribute to this growth. There is a rising interest in alternative therapies, driving demand for ketamine therapy, especially in countries like China and India.
Global Ketamine Therapy Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
o AbbVie Inc.
o Actify Neurotherapies
o Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)
o Ketamine Clinics Los Angeles
o Ketamine Research Institute
o Ketamine Wellness Centers
o Klarisana
o Mindbloom, Inc.
o Neuro Wellness Spa
o Stella MSO LLC dba Field Trip Health
o Other Industry Participants
In June 2023, Stella acquired the U.S. assets of Field Trip, an internationally recognized frontrunner in providing psychedelic therapies. This strategic incorporation enhances Stella's array of cutting-edge treatments and reinforces its status as a foremost source of comprehensive and impactful biological and psychological interventions.
In April 2023, Mindbloom collaborated with SHIFT, a technology-driven management consulting company, to offer remote ketamine therapy as an employee perk. This alliance grants all SHIFT staff the opportunity to access at-home ketamine therapy via Mindbloom, at a significantly reduced cost compared to the standard pricing.
Global Ketamine Therapy Market:
By Type of Therapy
o Intravenous (IV) Ketamine Therapy
o Intranasal Ketamine Therapy
o Oral Ketamine Therapy
By Indication
o Depression
o Anxiety Disorders
o Chronic Pain
o Substance Use Disorders
By Setting
o Clinics
o Hospitals
o Others
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
