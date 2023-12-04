WittKieffer Expands Interim Leadership Solutions into Life Sciences and Investor-Backed Healthcare, Welcomes Executive Talent Expert Ysette Witteveen

Witteveen embodies WittKieffer’s mission to improve quality of life through impactful leadership, combining a background advising global life science and healthcare organizations with extensive experience in interim leadership and on-demand talent, strategy and transformation management consulting, commercial leadership, and venture capital consulting.

Oak Brook, IL, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WittKieffer, the premier executive search and leadership advisory firm improving quality of life through impactful leadership, today announced the expansion of its interim and on-demand leadership solutions to the life sciences and investor-backed healthcare markets. Ysette Witteveen, a veteran interim and on-demand talent advisor and former management consultant, will drive the strategy and growth of this new offering.

As it has for more than 50 years, WittKieffer specializes exclusively in the Quality of Life Ecosystem -- the intersection of healthcare, life sciences, and education. The firm unlocks the full potential of leadership teams through an integrated approach to executive search, interim leadership, and leadership advisory solutions. WittKieffer's expansion of interim leadership solutions ensures that these same integrated capabilities are available to the life sciences and investor-backed healthcare markets, including companies in pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, consumer health and wellness, payer, provider, senior and long-term care, digital health, , and retail healthcare. WittKieffer now offers clients throughout the Quality of Life Ecosystem access to comprehensive interim leadership solutions that includes interim executives, fractional advisors, and on-demand project leadership across a range of functional areas.

"Impactful leadership is a critical contributor to value creation, and interim leadership is a strategic resource that can ensure a company's access to the expert leadership necessary to meet critical needs at times when existing executive capacity or experience may not," noted Michael Castleman, WittKieffer's Chief Business Officer and Executive Partner for Emerging Markets and Interim Leadership. "Be it scaling up, evaluating and entering new markets, transforming business models or operations, establishing and implementing functional best practices, adding additional expertise, or creating entirely new digital solutions, life science and investor-backed healthcare organizations continually confront challenges to keep pace with business imperatives and market demands. We are extremely fortunate to have Ysette join WittKieffer to shepherd our expansion of interim and on-demand leadership solutions to help our clients address these challenges."

Ysette Witteveen will serve as Managing Partner & Practice Leader, Interim Leadership - Life Sciences and Investor-Backed Healthcare. She embodies WittKieffer’s mission to improve quality of life through impactful leadership, combining a background advising global life science and healthcare organizations with her extensive experience in interim leadership and on-demand talent, strategy and transformation management consulting, commercial leadership, and venture capital consulting.

“I am truly thrilled to join the esteemed team at WittKieffer, the leading firm focused on improving quality of life through impactful leadership in education, healthcare, and life sciences, which aligns with my personal passion to serve clients that make a meaningful difference in people's lives and improve communities,” Witteveen remarked. “I look forward to contributing my knowledge, experience, and insights to expand our premier interim network and our interim talent solutions in new markets.”

Most recently, Ysette was senior managing director and life sciences lead for a leading on-demand executive talent firm delivering expert leaders and consultants in clinical solutions, R&D, commercial, access and value, finance, HR and operations at pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies. Ysette also held leadership consulting positions at Monitor (now Deloitte) and PricewaterhouseCoopers Strategy Consulting (now part of IBM). She currently serves as a Venture Partner with BOLD Capital Partners, advising life science and healthcare investments. She earned an M.B.A. from UCLA's Anderson School of Management and a B.B.A. from the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business.

About WittKieffer

WittKieffer is the premier executive search and leadership advisory firm developing impactful leadership teams for organizations that improve quality of life. We work exclusively with organizations in not-for-profit and for-profit healthcare, science, and education – the “Quality of Life Ecosystem”. Leveraging our unwavering focus on this complex ecosystem, we help clients solve challenging problems through executive search, interim leadership and leadership advisory solutions, we strengthen organizations that make the world better. Visit wittkieffer.com to learn more.

