Rising Public Health Campaigns are Raising Awareness & Importance of Global Cervical Cancer Screening Market

According to The Niche Research, Global Cervical Cancer Screening Market is Anticipated to reach USD 4.8 Bn by 2031.WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Cervical Cancer Screening Market Introduction
Cervical cancer screening is an important part of women's healthcare that aims to detect early indicators of cervical cancer or pre-cancerous alterations in the cervix. The purpose of cervical cancer screening is to detect precancerous cervical cell alterations so that therapy can prevent cervical cancer from forming. Cervical cancer is mainly discovered during screening. Cervical cancer that is detected early is typically easier to treat.
Factors Driving the Global Cervical Cancer Screening Market
It is estimated that 13,960 women in the United States would be diagnosed with invasive cervical cancer by the end 2023. Cervical cancer will be diagnosed in an estimated 604,127 women globally year 2020. According to a recent study, late-stage cervical cancer diagnoses are on the rise in the United States, and some researchers believe that a decline in screenings among young women may be the cause. While the overall prevalence of cervical cancer in the United States is decreasing, the number of women in late stages of the illness, which has a five-year survival rate of 17%, is growing. Cervical cancer screening is becoming increasingly important for early detection due to an increase in incidence. In the last few years, increased awareness campaigns, public education, and advocacy have contributed to a greater understanding of the importance of cervical cancer screening among women. These efforts help reduce the stigma associated with the disease and have encouraged women to get screened regularly.
Furthermore government health agencies and healthcare organizations are setting guidelines and recommendations for cervical cancer screening. These policies are encouraging healthcare providers to offer screening services, making them more accessible to a broader population. In the upcoming years, ongoing research in the field of cervical cancer, including the development of new screening techniques and treatments, will contribute to the growth of screening programs and their effectiveness ultimately supporting the growth of the global cervical cancer screening market.
Global Cervical Cancer Screening Market Segmentation Analysis
Global Cervical Cancer Screening Market Outlook, By Offerings
• Test Kits
• Consumables
Test kits are growing in popularity as public awareness campaigns and educational efforts have raised awareness about cervical cancer and the importance of regular screening. These campaigns have highlighted the convenience and accessibility of test kits as a preventive healthcare measure. Moreover self test kits offer women the convenience of screening in the privacy of their own homes which is contributing to the growth of the overall global cervical cancer screening market.
Global Cervical Cancer Screening Market Outlook, By Test Type
• Pap Smear (Pap test)
• Human Papillomavirus (HPV) test
• Visual Inspection with Acetic Acid (VIA)
The pap test also known as pap smear, has been the most widely used test for detecting early changes in cells that may lead to cervical cancer. A pap test involves the collection of cervix cells. As part of a gynecologic examination, it is typically conducted concurrently with a bimanual pelvic exam. The pap test held the biggest share of the cervical cancer screening market in 2022 due to its ability to detect early indicators of cervical cancer or pre-cancerous lesions, allowing for earlier intervention and treatment.
Global Cervical Cancer Screening Market Outlook, By Cancer Type
• Squamous cell carcinoma
• Adenocarcinoma
Cervical cancer typically arises from the transformation of normal cervical cells into abnormal or cancerous cells. Squamous cell carcinoma accounts for the highest share in the cervical cancer screening market, due to its prelevance making up approximately 70% to 90% of all diagnoses. This cancer originates in the squamous epithelial cells lining the cervix's outer surface. While on the other hand, Adenocarcinoma is the second most common type of cervical cancer, making up around 10% to 30% of cases. It originates in the glandular cells that produce mucus in the cervical canal. Adenocarcinoma has become relatively more common in recent years.
Global Cervical Cancer Screening Market Outlook, By Age Group
• 21-29 years
• 30-65 years
• Above 65 years
Women over the age of 65 are more vulnerable. According to a research, rates of late-stage cervical cancer are greater and survival is worse in women 65 and older than in younger women. According to the study's findings, which were published in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention on January 9, 2023, estimated that one in every five new cervical malignancies detected were in women 65 and older. More of older women (71%) than younger women (48%), presented with late-stage illness, with the frequency of late-stage diagnoses rising up to age 79. Women 65 and older had worse late-stage five-year relative survival (23.2%-36.8%) than those under 65 (41.5%-51.5%). Women aged 80 and higher had the lowest overall survival rate.
Global Cervical Cancer Screening Market Outlook, By End Users
• Hospitals and clinics
• Cancer research institutes
• Diagnostic Laboratories
• At-Home Testing
• Others
Hospitals in the end user segment had the highest share in the global cervical cancer screening market in 2022. Hospitals play a vital role in public health efforts to reduce the incidence and impact of cervical cancer. Cervical cancer screening is a keystone of women's healthcare, and hospitals are key providers of these services. Their role in promoting, implementing, and monitoring screening programs is essential to reducing the burden of cervical cancer and improving women's health outcomes.
Furthermore hospitals are engaging in research and clinical trials related to cervical cancer screening, diagnostic tools, and treatment options. This research contributes to advancements in screening technologies and treatment modalities. Recently in 2022, In United Kingdom, a pilot project employing artificial intelligence and enhanced imaging to aid in the diagnosis of cervical cancer was being tested. University Hospital Monklands is the first hospital in the United Kingdom to test the technology. The method generates digital pictures of cervical smear slides from Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) samples. Thus with the advancements in the screening will upsurge the growth of the global cervical cancer screening market during the forecast years.
Global Cervical Cancer Screening Market Outlook, By Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
Asia is anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the cervical cancer screening market. The alarming number of rising cases of cervical cancer in Southeast Asian countries has led to a surge in demand for screening. Many Asian governments have recognized the public health impact of cervical cancer and have initiated screening programs as part of their national healthcare strategies. These programs often target underserved populations, including rural and low-income communities. In 2022, according to a recent report on the disease, India has the largest number of cervical cancer cases in Asia, followed by China. According to the study, India accounted for 23% of all cervical cancer fatalities, while China accounted for 17% in 2021.
Key Developments in the Global Cervical Cancer Screening Market
In October 2022, UCL and Innsbruck University researchers developed a more reliable test for cell alterations that can lead to cervical cancer. The groundbreaking test can also detect DNA markers for certain other frequent malignancies, implying that it might be used as a predictive test for breast, womb, cervical, and ovarian cancer in the future.
In June 2023, LifeCell International has developed test kits that allow users to gather cell swabs and tissue samples in the privacy of their own homes for the purpose of identifying Human Papillomavirus (HPV), which causes cervical cancer in women and sexually transmitted illnesses such as syphilis and gonorrhoea.
