Digital PCR (dPCR) and Quantitative PCR (qPCR) Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 7.5 billion by 2031 | Analysis by Transparency Market Research

Growing emphasis on robust data analysis tools and software enhances the utility of dPCR and qPCR platforms, enabling efficient interpretation and utilization of complex molecular data.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global digital PCR (dPCR) and quantitative PCR (qPCR) market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031. According to Transparency Market Research, sales of Digital PCR (dPCR) and Quantitative PCR (qPCR) are slated to total US$ 7.5 billion by the end of the aforementioned period of assessment.

Changes in regulatory landscapes impact market dynamics. Stringent guidelines governing genetic testing, drug development and clinical trials shape the adoption of PCR technologies, affecting market growth and product development strategies.

Advancements in automation and robotics revolutionize PCR workflows, enhancing efficiency, reducing errors, and enabling high-throughput applications. Automated sample handling, data analysis, and streamlined processes drive market expansion.

Continued exploration and identification of novel biomarkers fuel the demand for dPCR and qPCR techniques. The quest for reliable biomarkers for disease diagnosis, prognosis, and therapy selection propels the utilization of PCR technologies in various medical disciplines.

Increased collaborations between academia, research institutions, and industry players foster innovation and accelerate the development of PCR-based assays and platforms, amplifying market growth. PCR technologies find increasing use in environmental monitoring, aiding in detecting pathogens, assessing water and soil quality, and studying biodiversity, opening new avenues for PCR market applications beyond traditional healthcare realms.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Digital PCR and Quantitative PCR instruments lead the market, facilitating precise and efficient molecular analysis and diagnostics.

Clinical applications lead the Digital PCR (dPCR) and Quantitative PCR (qPCR) market, driving demand for precise diagnostics and treatment advancements.

Due to research demands, pharmaceutical and biotechnology Companies are leading the Digital PCR (dPCR) and Quantitative PCR (qPCR) market.

Digital PCR (dPCR) and Quantitative PCR (qPCR) Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Expansion in molecular diagnostics for infectious diseases, oncology, and genetic disorders fuels the demand for precise and sensitive dPCR and qPCR technologies.

Continued innovations enhancing sensitivity, accuracy, and throughput drive market growth, fostering the development of high-performance PCR systems.

Rising R&D investments in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and life sciences amplify the adoption of PCR technologies for drug discovery and development.

Growing healthcare infrastructure and research initiatives in emerging economies propel the demand for dPCR and qPCR systems and consumables.

The focus on personalized healthcare drives increased utilization of PCR techniques for biomarker identification, aiding in treatment customization and disease management.

Global Digital PCR (dPCR) and Quantitative PCR (qPCR) Market: Regional Profile

North America leads the market due to substantial investments in life sciences research and advanced healthcare infrastructure. The United States stands at the forefront, driven by robust R&D activities, the presence of key industry players, and the extensive utilization of PCR technologies in diagnostics, forensics, and personalized medicine.

Europe boasts a mature market with a strong emphasis on molecular diagnostics and biotechnology. Countries like Germany, the United Kingdom, and France exhibit a significant demand for qPCR and dPCR technologies, driven by advancements in genetic research, pharmaceutical development, and increasing applications in clinical settings.

Rapid technological advancements, increasing healthcare expenditure and a burgeoning biotech sector fuel market growth in the Asia Pacific. Countries such as China, Japan, and India are witnessing a rising demand for PCR technologies in genetic testing, agricultural research, and infectious disease diagnostics, contributing to the region's expanding market presence.

Digital PCR (dPCR) and Quantitative PCR (qPCR) Market: Competitive Landscape

The Digital PCR (dPCR) and Quantitative PCR (qPCR) market display a competitive landscape shaped by technological advancements, strategic collaborations, and product innovations. Some prominent manufacturers are as follows:

Bio Rad Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Qiagen

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies

BD

Danaher Corporation

Merck KGaA

Takara Bio Inc.

Product Portfolio

Bio-Rad Laboratories offers an extensive product portfolio in life science and clinical diagnostics. Their range includes innovative instruments, reagents, and software for research, diagnostics, and biopharmaceutical production, catering to scientific communities worldwide with high-quality, reliable solutions for advancing healthcare and life sciences research.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. provides a comprehensive portfolio of laboratory equipment, analytical instruments, reagents, and consumables. From genetic analysis tools to advanced lab technologies, their offerings support research, healthcare, and industrial applications, empowering scientists and clinicians globally to achieve impactful discoveries and advancements.

Qiagen delivers a diverse product portfolio in sample and assay technologies for molecular diagnostics, applied testing, and life sciences. Their range includes molecular diagnostic tests, sample preparation systems, and bioinformatics solutions, facilitating research, clinical insights, and transformative discoveries in precision medicine and infectious diseases.

Digital PCR (dPCR) and Quantitative PCR (qPCR) Market: Key Segments

By Product Type

Quantitative PCR

Reagents & Consumables

Instruments

Software

Digital PCR

Reagents & Consumables

Instruments

Software

By Application

Clinical Applications

Research Applications

Pathogen Testing

Oncology Testing

Blood Screening

Others

By End User

Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers

Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Clinical Research Organizations

Forensic Laboratories

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

