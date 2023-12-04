Global CBD Infused Sexual Wellness Products Market to Reach CAGR of 22% by 2031: A Report by The Niche Research
Insights on Global CBD Infused Sexual Wellness Products Market Size & Share to Reach USD 37602.7 Million by 2031WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CBD (cannabidiol) has received a lot of attention for its possible health and wellness advantages, including its application in sexual wellness products. However, while some people believe that taking CBD for sexual health has benefits, scientific study in this area is very restricted, and more research is needed to properly understand its effects. CBD-infused sexual wellness products that utilise CBD (cannabidiol) as one of their active components to improve different areas of sexual health and intimacy. These goods have grown in popularity as individuals look for new ways to improve their sexual encounters.
Trends in the Global CBD Infused Sexual Wellness Products Market
A recent research study has shown that cannabidiol (CBD) has a high potential for enhancing sexual health. In a poll, 68% of respondents reported an improvement in their sex life after using CBD products aimed especially at improving libido. Furthermore, according to a published study, blood flow was greatly boosted, resulting in higher pleasure during intercourse. CBD has swiftly become the go-to natural cure for a wide range of diseases, and it may also have significant sexual health advantages. CBD holds a solution to increasing libido. CBD has been discovered to have relaxing effects that may lead to improved enjoyment by treating underlying causes such as anxiety and tension. In fact, a study published in it indicated that ingesting CBD enhanced blood flow for both male and female subjects, perhaps making sex more joyful. Thus with the ongoing research for the CBD products will uplift the growth of the global CBD infused sexual wellness products market during the forecast period 2023-2031.
Key Takeaways: Global CBD Infused Sexual Wellness Products Market
• CBD gummies are the most popular CBD-infused consumables, accounting for the largest a percentage of the global CBD infused sexual wellness products market in 2022. CBD gummies are edible products containing cannabidiol (CBD), a non-psychoactive chemical found in the cannabis plant. They are created by infusing CBD oil or isolate, a crystalline form of pure CBD, inside gummy sweets.
• Lately, CBD-infused oils have recently gained popularity among men for erectile dysfunction. CBD appears to be useful in addressing underlying health issues that can lead to ED. CBD, in particular, has been demonstrated in several studies to assist in the reduction of stress and anxiety. It also has the potential to help with depression, public speaking performance anxiety, and social anxiety.
• In recent years, women have shown a strong preference for CBD products for sexual wellness. CBD is well-known for its ability to relieve anxiety and induce relaxation. Some women, according to the study, use oral CBD to alleviate anxiety, and research shows that CBD may increase sensations of calm, probably by activating serotonin receptors in the brain. A recent study of 5,398 Americans discovered that 26% use CBD to relieve pain and discomfort after intercourse. CBD was seen "fairly to very" beneficial by 39% of those polled, "partially to moderately" helpful by 59%, and hardly effective by 2%.
• On the other hand, in the previous years, there has been an increase in the demand for CBD among a large male population. According to research, up to 62% of men with erectile dysfunction experienced enhanced sex after using CBD supplements, while 78% of men with social anxiety felt less anxious overall after using CBD products. Furthermore, men are looking for natural solutions to sexual health issues and are interested in CBD-based products.
• In 2022, North America had the highest share in the CBD infused sexual wellness products market. CBD has gained popularity in the United States as a potential wellness supplement, including its potential use for sexual health. CBD derived from hemp (containing less than 0.3% THC) was legalized in the 2018 Farm Bill in the United States. This made hemp-derived CBD legal for cultivation, production, and sale across the country. CBD products, including those intended for sexual wellness, have become widely available in various forms such as oils, tinctures, capsules, topicals, and more.
Given the dynamic nature of the CBD industry, the competitive landscape is evolved with new entrants, changing market trends, and updated regulations. The competition in the global CBD infused sexual wellness products market revolves around product quality, transparency, and adherence to third-party testing standards. Besides startups and innovative companies are entering the market with unique formulations and product concepts. These newcomers are aiming to stand out by offering novel solutions or combinations of ingredients for sexual wellness.
Some of the players operating in the global CBD infused sexual wellness products market are
Global CBD Infused Sexual Wellness Products Market
