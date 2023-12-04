NRI Industrial Sales Sets the Stage for an Online Auction Featuring Motors from Major Pulp & Paper Facility

DELTA, OHIO, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NRI Industrial Sales, a leading e-commerce platform specializing in industrial surplus and MRO parts, is delighted to announce its upcoming year-end auction showcasing a vast range of motors. The auction will interest a broad audience because the lots of motors will cater to a wide spectrum of industries.

The auction will accept bids until 10 AM on December 13th, 2023.

More than 200 lots of motors compliant with Canadian standards are offered for auction through the online global platform.

To place a bid, interested bidders must create an account by completing the free registration form at https://www.nrisolutions.com/auctions.

To empower buyers with informed decision-making, NRI Industrial Sales invites inspection until December 12, 2023. This allows potential buyers to assess the motors firsthand, ensuring alignment with their specific applications and expectations.

About NRI Industrial Sales

Our journey started in 2001 with a simple beginning. Today, we have become one of the largest surplus equipment sellers in North America. Throughout our growth, our mission has been constant. We specialize in providing our clients with sustainable solutions for highly sought-after new and used industrial equipment.

We do so by partnering with businesses from various sectors, including Pulp and Paper, Oil and Petro-Chemical, Energy, Food Processing, and Mining, to preserve the economic and environmental well-being of the communities we serve.

We take pride in our sustainable solutions that keep tons of obsolete machines, equipment, and parts out of landfills and scrap piles while providing the industry with an economical source for industrial equipment.

To shop for industrial equipment, MRO and parts, browse our inventory on https://www.nriparts.com

Canadian Headquarters: 2000 Argentia Road, Plaza 5, Suite 406, Mississauga, Ontario L5N 2R7 Canada

Canadian Distribution Centre: 9-2530 Speers Road Oakville, Ontario L6L 5K8 Canada

North-East U.S. Headquarters & Distribution Centre: 6401 Rogers Road Delta, Ohio 43515 United States

Europe & Middle East Distribution Centre: New Al Saja'a Industrial Area Sharjah UAE

South-East Asia Distribution Centre A: Kot Pindi dass Road, Near Ideal chemical, Lahore Road Sheikhupura Pakistan

South-East Asia Distribution Centre B: 1479B Circular Road, Rahim Yar Khan 64200 Pakistan

