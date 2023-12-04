Sushi by Boū, THE Modern Omakase Concept from New York, to open at PGA National Resort on December 15

Share This Article

News Provided By

Sushi by Bou Omakase

The Prolific Micro-Restaurant Group, simplevenue, climbs to 16 nationwide and 21 sister concepts

PGA National Resort is an iconic destination, not only for golf and recreation, but for its culinary offerings. We are ecstatic to be a part of this beautiful property.” — Erika London, Sushi By Bou Partner