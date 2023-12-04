Sushi by Boū, THE Modern Omakase Concept from New York, to open at PGA National Resort on December 15

Sushi by Boū, THE Modern Omakase Concept from New York, to open at PGA National Resort on December 15
The Prolific Micro-Restaurant Group, simplevenue, climbs to 16 nationwide and 21 sister concepts
PGA National Resort is an iconic destination, not only for golf and recreation, but for its culinary offerings. We are ecstatic to be a part of this beautiful property.”PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modern speakeasy-inspired omakase concept Sushi by Boū – known for reimagining the omakase experience – plans to open on December 15 at PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens. Recent openings include West Palm Beach in May and Boca Raton in September.
— Erika London, Sushi By Bou Partner
The new Palm Beach Gardens location will feature its classic omakase experience at a 12-seat bar. As part of the bespoke speakeasy dining experience with Sushi by Boū, each location has its own aesthetic and vibe offering a unique and memorable guest experience at each location.
Sushi by Boū PGA National will exude 1920s speakeasy opulence from the moment guests walk through the door. The ambiance is heightened with layers of rich color palettes, while patterned wallpaper, fringed lamps, feathered pampas, and crystal chandeliers create a luxuriously layered experience. The cocktail bar features a lush green banquette, a richly paneled bar, and a captivating back bar display. The 12-seat sushi bar, awash in deep blue tones, is adorned with crystal chandeliers and a striking bejeweled fish centerpiece. Sweetheart lounges flank the bar, with plush velvet chairs suitable for lounging with a craft cocktail.
Sushi by Boū partners Erika London and Chef David Bouhadana are both Palm Beach County residents, with Ms. London relocating to Boca Raton with her family last year.
“PGA National Resort is an iconic destination, not only for golf and recreation, but for its culinary offerings,” said Ms. London. “We are ecstatic to be a part of this beautiful property.”
"We are thrilled to welcome Sushi by Boū to PGA National Resort. This unique omakase experience is going to be a fantastic addition to the world-class culinary offerings on property including Top Chef winner Jeremy Ford's The Butcher's Club, and James Beard Award nominee Lindsay Autry's Honeybelle," said Joseph Fisher, Managing Director at PGA National Resort.
The newest opening in Palm Beach Gardens brings the total count for Sushi by Boū to 16 locations nationally and 21 in the simplevenue portfolio, including sister brands Sushi Suite, Omakaseed, Fins and Scales, and Trust Bae across New York, New Jersey, Chicago, and South Florida since its initial launch in 2017.
Its hospitality group, simplevenue and founders Michael Sinensky and Erika London alongside newly appointed Partner and Chief Hospitality Officer renowned hospitality and nightlife expert Richie Romero, have added nine new locations to their portfolio in 2023, with this location being their 10th opening of the year.
simplevenue brings incredible micro-restaurant concepts to underutilized spaces located within existing venues. Its flagship brand Sushi by Boū changed the sushi counter experience in America by offering a modern take on the classic old-school Sushi Counter, providing a glimpse at the hustle and bustle of Japan's food culture, combined with a truly unique, personalized culinary experience.
Sushi by Boū’s seasoned sushi chefs expertly guide guests through the hour-long omakase experience. Guests can sit back and let the chef decide their menu and unique libations.
Pricing is $60 (12-course omakase) and $125 (17-course omakase “Bougie” upgrade featuring five additional seasonal courses).
Delicacies featured include:
Hamachi (yellowtail)
Botan Ebi (spotted prawn)
Ikura (salmon roe)
Hotate (scallop)
O-Toro (fatty tuna)
Unagi (bbq eel)
Signature Wagyuni (surf and turf)
Hand rolls and other sushi favorites utilizing the freshest highest quality fish sourced locally and globally are available upon request, along with additional à la carte specialties and seasonal mochi ice cream for dessert.
Sushi by Boū PGA National will be located at 400 Avenue of the Champions. Hours of operation are Tuesday–Sunday, 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. Reservations can be made at sushibybou.com or OpenTable.
NOW OPEN:
Sushi by Boū
New York | Chelsea, Flatiron, Times Square, Nomad, Bayside, Astoria, Albany
New Jersey | Hoboken, Jersey City
Chicago | West Loop, Gold Coast, Lincoln Park
Florida | West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Palm Beach Gardens
Sushi Suite | NYC, Westhampton, Chicago
Fins and Scales | Kosher Omakase, NYC
Trust Bae | Filipino-Japanese Tasting Menu, NYC
Boutique | Cocktail Bar, Chicago
Bosqe | Coffee & Flowers, NYC
Disco Sushi | Astoria, NYC
COMING SOON:
Sushi by Boū
Boston - MA
San Juan - PR
Midtown - PA
River North - IL
Sushi Suite | Montclair, NJ & Philadelphia, PA
Dos Hombres Cocktail Lab | NYC
ABOUT SIMPLEVENUE
simplevenue is a NYC-based hospitality group led by restaurateurs and Founders Michael Sinensky and Erika London alongside newly appointed Partner and Chief Hospitality Officer Richie Romero, specializing in micro restaurants, and bringing incredible concepts to underutilized spaces. With over 15 years of experience, simplevenue brings an elegant and new-age touch to a classic take on the old-school Sushi Counter. Sushi by Boū and sister brand Sushi Suite currently have locations inside a number of hotels up and down the East Coast, including the Sanctuary Hotel (Times Square), Hotel 32|32 (NoMad), Bosqe (Chelsea), Disco Sushi (Astoria) and Baraki (Bayside) in New York City; Hotel Lincoln, Claridge House and The Emily in Chicago; Salt7 (Fort Lauderdale), West Palm Beach in South Florida; and W Hoboken and Ani Ramen in New Jersey. Also, under the simplevenue umbrella are Fins and Scales, which offers a timed Kosher omakase experience; Omakaseed, which offers a timed plant-based experience; and Trust Bae, which offers a Filipino–Japanese tasting menu by celebrity chef and Top Chef alum Frances Tariga. More venues nationwide are in the pipeline. simplevenue connects experiential food and beverage concepts with world-class venues to transform under-utilized real estate into revenue-generating spaces. For more information, email info@simplevenue.com.
ABOUT PGA NATIONAL RESORT
Located in South Florida’s Palm Beach Gardens, PGA National Resort is a legendary golf, vacation, culinary, family, events, and spa destination. The resort has completed a stunning $100 million capital investment revitalization resulting in a dramatic transformation touching every aspect of the celebrated property.
The resort has launched new culinary concepts including signature restaurants by Top Chef winner Jeremy Ford with The Butcher’s Club, multiple James Beard Award nominee Lindsay Autry with Honeybelle, and the soon-to-open unique omakase concept Sushi by Boū; a luxury spa redesigned by V Starr, tennis star Venus Williams’ design firm; innovative Andy Staples-designed layouts for golfers to complete the 99 holes of fantastic golf; a brand-new “Banyan Buddies” kid’s club experience; redesigned guest rooms and common areas; 21 two-bedroom, two-bathroom cottages redesigned by Serena & Lily; and more. The fastest-growing sport in America, pickleball, has arrived at PGA National Resort. 12 brand new pickleball courts complement the racquet sports offering on property — including the 33,000 square-foot health and racquet club with 16 Har-Tru tennis courts.
