Organic Farming Sector is Expanding Globally, Creating a Significant Opportunity Growth of Biorational Pesticides Market
Global Biorational Pesticides Market will reach USD 16.95 Bn by 2031, with expanding CAGR OF 11.8%, says The Niche Research.WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biorational pesticides are experiencing a rise in popularity for several reasons, driven by a growing awareness of the environmental and health impacts associated with traditional chemical pesticides. The demand for organic and sustainable agricultural practices has been steadily increasing and thus driving the global biorational pesticides market
Biorational pesticides, also known as biopesticides or biological pesticides, are a category of pest management products derived from natural materials or organisms. Unlike traditional chemical pesticides, which often contain synthetic chemicals that can have harmful environmental and health effects, biorational pesticides are generally considered more environmentally friendly and safer for humans and non-target organisms. These products are designed to target specific pests while minimizing the impact on beneficial insects, wildlife, and the overall ecosystem.
Global Biorational Pesticides Market Snapshot
Market Value in 2022 USD 5.44 Billion
Market Value Forecast 2031 USD 16.95 Billion
Growth Rate 11.8%
Historical Data 2015-2021
Base Year 2022
Forecast Data 2023-2031
Driver: Increasing consumer awareness and demand for pesticide-free or low-residue food products drive the adoption of biorational pesticides
Challenges: Biorational pesticides often have a shorter period of effectiveness compared to some chemical pesticides.
Opportunities: Emerging economies with increasing agricultural production are potential growth markets for biorational pesticides.
Global Biorational Pesticides Market Trends
• Due to shifting patterns in pest infestations and environmental circumstances, global agriculture is now challenged to supply rising quantities of food for a growing population. There is substantial evidence that the usage of chemical pesticides has caused a slew of other major issues, and so the demand for biorational pesticides has increased dramatically in recent years.
• As the demand for organic and sustainable agricultural practices grows, biorational pesticides are becoming a popular choice for organic farming because they meet organic certification requirements and consumer expectations for pesticide-free or low-residue produce.
• Furthermore, biorational pesticides are made from natural items such as animals, plants, microorganisms, and minerals, or are derived from them. The use of biorational products for the control of insect pests has developed dramatically in recent years, increasing their popularity and market share on the worldwide pesticide industry. Much of the current growth in the usage of biorational pesticides arises from the widespread belief that conventional insecticides have negative environmental and human health consequences.
By type, the microbial segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment in the global biorational pesticides market from 2023 to 2031.
Microbial biorational pesticides such as those based on bacillus thuringiensis (Bt) or entomopathogenic nematodes, are highly specific in their action. They target particular groups of pests, such as certain insect species or nematode hosts, while sparing beneficial organisms. This specificity minimizes the impact on non-target organisms and reduces the risk of disrupting ecological balances. Moreover farmers are turning to biorational pesticides as many agricultural products are exported to countries with strict pesticide residue regulations. Microbial biorational pesticides are well-suited for growers looking to access these markets because they are less likely to result in residue violations.
Based on the crop type, fruits and vegetables segment had the highest share in biorational pesticides market in 2022.
The crop type is segmented into cereals and grain, fruits vegetables, oilseeds and pulses and others. Biorational pesticides are commonly used in both vegetable and fruit production due to their effectiveness, safety, and environmentally friendly attributes. In both vegetables and fruits, the use of biorational pesticides is often part of integrated pest management (IPM) strategies. Growers are selecting specific biorational products based on their crop's pest profile and the need to meet consumer demands for safer and more sustainable food production leading to the overall growth of the biorational pesticides market.
Asia Pacific region dominated the biorational pesticides market in 2022.
Based on region, the global biorational pesticides market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, middle East And Africa and Latin America. Asia Pacific region had the highest share, as the region’s increased use of biorational pesticides can be attributed to a combination of factors, including agricultural practices, environmental concerns, and regulatory policies specific to the region.
Many Asian countries, such as India and China, are major producers of fruits, vegetables, and other crops that are particularly well-suited for biorational pesticide applications due to consumer preferences for lower pesticide residues. Besides the demand for organic produce is growing in Asia, driven by health and environmental concerns and heavily relying on biorational pesticides and other natural pest control methods to meet organic certification standards.
Middle East and Africa region is also proving to be a potential market for biorational pesticides market. Due to the rise in exports of fruits and vegetables from these regions and the demand for food products with reduced pesticide residues has led to rise in demand for biorational pesticides in the last few years.
Global Biorational Pesticides Market Participants:
o BASF SE
o Bayer AG
o Certis USA L.L.C.
o Koppert
o Pro Farm Group Inc
o Syngenta
o Valent Biosciences (Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.)
o Other Market Participants
Global Biorational Pesticides Market Segmentation
The Niche Research has segmented the global biorational pesticides market on the type, mode of application, crop type and region:
Global Biorational Pesticides Market Type Outlook (Revenue & Volume, USD Million & Million Units, 2015 - 2031)
o Microbial
o Bacteria
o Fungus
o Viruses
o Protozoa
o Others
o Botanicals
o Biochemical
Global Biorational Pesticides Market Mode Of Application Outlook (Revenue & Volume, USD Million & Million Units, 2015 - 2031)
o Foliar Spray
o Soil Treatment
o Trunk Injection
Global Biorational Pesticides Market Crop Type Outlook (Revenue & Volume, USD Million & Million Units, 2015 - 2031)
o Cereals and Grains
o Oilseeds and Pulses
o Fruits and Vegetables
o Others
Global Biorational Pesticides Market Regional Outlook (Revenue & Volume, USD Million & Million Units, 2015 - 2031)
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
