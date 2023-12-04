AUA Announces 2024 Distinguished Awards Recognizing Top Urologists

BALTIMORE, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Urological Association (AUA) announced today the list of 2024 award recipients. The winners will be recognized at the Association's Annual Meeting in San Antonio, Texas, next May. The ceremony will celebrate physician researchers and educators for their contributions to the field of medicine, the specialty of urology and the AUA.

The following awards will be presented:

Ramon Guiteras Award: The Ramon Guiteras Award is presented annually to an individual for outstanding contributions to the art and science of urology. John D. Denstedt, MD, will receive this award for pioneering work using endourologic approaches for stone disease and outstanding leadership as AUA Secretary during the worldwide pandemic.

Hugh Hampton Young Award: The Hugh Hampton Young Award is presented annually to an individual for their outstanding contributions to the study of genitourinary tract disease. Sam S. Chang, MD, MBA, will receive this award for outstanding research, leadership and exemplary care of patients with urological cancers.

Gold Cystoscope Award: The Gold Cystoscope Award is presented annually to a urologist distinguished by outstanding professional contributions within 10 years of residency training. Simpa S. Salami, MBBS, MPH, will receive this award for expertise in genomics and biomarkers in managing prostate and kidney cancer.

Mid-Career Award: The Mid-Career Award is presented to a urologist distinguished by outstanding contributions to the profession in research, clinical urology or advocacy between 10 and 20 years of completing residency training. Scott E. Eggener, MD, will receive this award for clinical contributions and research that improved the screening, diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer.

Lifetime Achievement Award: The Lifetime Achievement Award may be presented annually to an individual who has made outstanding contributions to advance the mission and goals of the AUA. Alan W. Partin, MD, PhD, will be posthumously honored for outstanding contributions to the practice, science and education of urological oncology.

Robert C. Flanigan Education Award: The Robert C. Flanigan Education Award may be given once every three years to an individual who has made exemplary contributions to the educational goals of the American Urological Association. Richard K. Babayan, MD, will receive this award for inspiring leadership and mentorship of residents and medical students to support future generations of urologists.

Victor A. Politano Award: The Victor A. Politano Award is presented annually to an individual for outstanding research and work in the field of incontinence and for enhancing the treatment of incontinent patients, thereby helping to improve their quality of life. Larissa V. Rodriguez, MD, will receive this award for advancing the treatment of urinary incontinence through pioneering research and compassionate patient care.

William P. Didusch Art and History Award: The William P. Didusch Art and History Award promotes and recognizes contributions to urological art, including, but not limited to, illustrations, sculpture, still photography, motion pictures and television productions. Jennifer B. Gordetsky, MD, will receive this award for demonstrating a passion for medical history and extensive publications on urological history.

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Award: The Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Award is presented annually to an AUA member for outstanding impact on urologic diversity. Brian K. McNeil, MD, MBA, will receive this award for outstanding efforts in addressing healthcare disparities and fostering diversity within urology.

Distinguished Contribution Awards: Distinguished Contribution Awards may be presented annually to individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the science and practice of urology, including, but not limited to, a specialty area, military service, or the development of new technologies. The following individuals will be recognized with this award:

Peter C. Albertsen, MD, for a dedicated career evaluating the impact of screening and treatment in men with prostate cancer.

for a dedicated career evaluating the impact of screening and treatment in men with prostate cancer. Angelo E. Gousse, MD , for dedicated research in treating voiding dysfunction and overactive bladder.

for dedicated research in treating voiding dysfunction and overactive bladder. Jihad H. Kaouk, MD, for dedication to innovation and teaching robotics and minimally invasive surgery.

Distinguished Service Awards: The Distinguished Service Awards are presented annually to individuals for outstanding service in advancing the goals of the AUA. The following individuals will receive this award:

Lane S. Palmer, MD , for exemplary leadership in pediatric urology and contributions to the AUA’s educational materials.

for exemplary leadership in pediatric urology and contributions to the AUA’s educational materials. Jonathan N. Rubenstein, MD, for exceptional leadership in advancing AUA goals in health policy, coding, reimbursement and ICD-10 implementation.

for exceptional leadership in advancing AUA goals in health policy, coding, reimbursement and ICD-10 implementation. Drew N. Shifflet, MD, CAE, for exemplary leadership, contributions and service to the AUA, UCF and Northeastern Section Boards.

Gold-Headed Cane Award: The Gold-Headed Cane Award is presented to a senior urologist distinguished by outstanding contributions to the profession and to the AUA. The inspiration for the AUA Gold-Headed Cane dates back to a highly respected tradition that began in the 17th century. The gold headed cane was first carried by Dr. Radcliffe from 1689 to 1714 and it accompanied him on many consultations in London, England. He was known by royalty for his medical skills and was considered an outstanding practitioner. Dr. Radcliffe was the first to pass the cane along to a successor whom he considered to be the greatest English physician of his time. AUA continues this tradition by presenting this award to Gregory A. Broderick, MD, for over 30 years of dedication to advancing urology resident education.

Presidential Citations: Presidential Citations are presented to individuals deemed to have significantly promoted the cause of urology. The AUA President chooses each recipient. This honor will be bestowed upon the following individuals:

Steven E. Canfield, MD , for over a decade of vision and leadership as Director of the AUA’s Lessons in Urology course.

for over a decade of vision and leadership as Director of the AUA’s Lessons in Urology course. Michael Coburn, MD , for dedicated leadership to the ACGME Urology Review Committee and for advancing the field of urological trauma.

for dedicated leadership to the ACGME Urology Review Committee and for advancing the field of urological trauma. Hillary L. Copp, MD , for dedicated service and leadership in pediatric urology and the education of pediatric urology fellows.

for dedicated service and leadership in pediatric urology and the education of pediatric urology fellows. E. Ann Gormley, MD , for extraordinary contributions to the ACGME Urology Review Committee, the American Board of Urology and the AUA Board of Directors.

for extraordinary contributions to the ACGME Urology Review Committee, the American Board of Urology and the AUA Board of Directors. Byron D. Joyner, MD, MPA , for contributions to the ACGME Urology Review Committee and exemplary leadership in the field of graduate medical education.

for contributions to the ACGME Urology Review Committee and exemplary leadership in the field of graduate medical education. Ajay K. Nangia, MBBS, for important contributions to the field of male reproductive medicine and surgery.

Read more about the awardees online.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology, and has more than 23,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy.

