Global Shelled Pistachio Market: Health Benefits Associated with Pistachios to Boost Market Growth; states TNR
Global Shelled Pistachio Market to Witness CAGR of 7.23% From 2023 to 2031, Anticipated to Reach US$ 3.3 Bn by 2031WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Shelled Pistachio Market Synopsis
The shelled pistachio market is driven by factors such as growing consumer awareness of the health benefits associated with pistachios, increased demand for plant-based protein sources, and the versatile use of shelled pistachios in various culinary applications, such as snacks, desserts, and savory dishes. These factors contribute to market growth and demand.
Before COVID-19, the Shelled Pistachio Market was steadily growing, driven by health-conscious consumers and culinary enthusiasts. However, the pandemic reshaped the market dynamics. COVID-19 heightened consumer interest in healthy snacks, boosting pistachio sales. Moreover, as home cooking surged, pistachios found their way into various recipes. Supply chain disruptions posed challenges, but the market showcased its adaptability and resilience in responding to shifting consumer behaviors.
Get Sample Copy of the Report
Global Shelled Pistachio Market Growth Drivers:
• Health and Nutritional Benefits: The rising awareness of the health benefits associated with pistachios is a significant driver in the shelled pistachio market. A study published in the "Journal of the American Heart Association" revealed that daily pistachio consumption led to improved cholesterol levels. Pistachios are considered a source of protein, fiber, and essential nutrients, making them a preferred choice for health-conscious consumers seeking nutritious and satisfying snacks.
• Culinary Versatility: The culinary versatility of shelled pistachios market is driving growth. Pistachios are increasingly used in both sweet and savory dishes, from desserts to salads and main courses. This versatility expands their appeal beyond snacking and positions them as a valued ingredient in various cuisines. Their ability to enhance flavor, texture, and nutrition in recipes contributes to their growing demand among chefs and home cooks alike.
• Shift Towards Plant-Based Diets: The growing adoption of plant-based diets is fueling demand for shelled pistachio market. As more consumers seek plant-based protein sources, pistachios offer an attractive option. According to the study, sales of plant-based snacks increased by over 25% in 2021. Pistachios, with their protein content and natural origin, align with this trend. They cater to the preferences of consumers looking for sustainable and plant-centric food choices.
Speak to our analyst in case of queries before buying this report
Global Shelled Pistachio Market Current Developments:
• Consumers are increasingly demanding convenient and ready-to-eat food options in the . This is driving the demand for shelled pistachios, which are more convenient to eat than unshelled pistachios. Consumers have become more health-conscious and are looking for healthy snack options. Pistachios are a good source of protein, fiber, and healthy fats, making them a popular choice for health-conscious consumers.
• The Asia Pacific region exhibits highest growth rate in the shelled pistachio market. In 2021, China imported over 35,000 metric tons of pistachios, reflecting a substantial increase in demand. Health-conscious consumers in the region increasingly view pistachios as a nutritious snack, driving their consumption. The availability of various pistachio products and the adoption of healthier eating habits contribute to the remarkable growth rate in Asia Pacific.
Global Shelled Pistachio Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
o Aydin Kuruyemis
o Bella Viva Orchards
o Braga Organic Farms
o Fiddyment Farms, Inc
o Horizon Nut Company
o Nichols Farms
o Olam International
o Primex Farms
o RM Curtis and Co Ltd
o The Wonderful Company LLC
o Other Industry Participants
In April 2023, New Factor was selected as the exclusive distributor for Wonderful products in Italy.
In March 2023, Wonderful Pistachios introduced an addition to their award-winning No Shells lineup with the new Sea Salt & Pepper flavor.
Request for customization to meet your precise research requirements
Global Shelled Pistachio Market:
By Type
o Raw
o Processed
By Nature
o Organic
o Conventional
By Sales Channel
o Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
o Specialty Stores
o Convenience Stores
o Online Retails
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Consult with Our Expert:
Jay Reynolds
The Niche Research
Japan (Toll-Free): +81 663-386-8111
South Korea (Toll-Free): +82-808- 703-126
Saudi Arabia (Toll-Free): +966 800-850-1643
United Kingdom: +44 753-710-5080
United States: +1 302-232-5106
Email: askanexpert@thenicheresearch.com
Website: www.thenicheresearch.com
Jay Reynolds
The Niche Research
+1 302-232-5106
email us here