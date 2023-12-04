Global Warehouse Robotics Market: E-commerce Boom to Drive Market Growth; states The Niche Research
Global Warehouse Robotics Market to Witness CAGR of 11.5% from 2023 to 2031 and reach US$ 14.20 Billion by 2031WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Warehouse Robotics Market Synopsis
The warehouse robotics market is driven by factors such as growing demand for automation in e-commerce and logistics to meet increasing order volumes, the need to enhance operational efficiency and reduce labor costs, and advancements in technology, such as AI and IoT, enabling more intelligent and adaptable robotic systems for warehousing tasks.
Before COVID-19, the warehouse robotics market was on a steady growth trajectory. However, the pandemic acted as a catalyst, intensifying the market's expansion. The sudden surge in e-commerce, coupled with labor limitations due to safety concerns, compelled businesses to prioritize robotics for warehousing. As a result, post-COVID-19, the market witnessed a significant boost, with automation becoming an essential element in adapting to changing industry needs and ensuring efficient warehouse operations.
Global Warehouse Robotics Market Growth Drivers:
• E-commerce Boom: The rapid growth of e-commerce has been a significant driver of the Warehouse Robotics Market. With the global e-commerce sector surging, warehouses are under immense pressure to fulfill orders quickly and accurately. To meet this demand, companies are turning to robotics for efficient order picking and sorting. For instance, Amazon reported over 200,000 mobile robots in its fulfillment centers. This trend is expected to persist as online shopping continues to reshape retail.
• Labor Challenges: Labor shortages and rising labor costs have prompted increased automation in warehouses in the warehouse robotics market. In the US, the warehousing and storage sector faced a labor shortage, with a 7.3% job vacancy rate in 2020, as per the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on workforce availability, companies sought robotic solutions. Robots are deployed to handle repetitive, physically demanding tasks, alleviating labor-related constraints.
• Advancements in Robotics Technology: Technological advancements have propelled warehouse robotics market. Improved sensors, computer vision, and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities enable robots to perceive and adapt to their environments. These innovations have made robots more versatile and capable of handling a broader range of tasks. For instance, AI-driven robots can now navigate complex warehouse layouts autonomously.
Global Warehouse Robotics Market Recent Developments:
• The warehouse robotics market is constantly evolving, with new technologies and treatments being developed all the time. New technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and computer vision, are being used to develop new and more advanced warehouse robots. These technologies are helping to improve the accuracy, efficiency, and flexibility of warehouse robots. Moreover, warehouse robots are being adopted by more and more warehouses of all sizes. This is due to the benefits of warehouse robots, such as improved productivity, reduced labor costs, and increased accuracy.
• The Asia Pacific region exhibits highest growth rate in the warehouse robotics market. This growth was fueled by factors such as the expansion of e-commerce giants in the region, the increasing labor costs in countries like China, and the push for automation to enhance supply chain efficiency. According to the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), Asia was the largest and fastest-growing market for industrial robots, which included warehouse robotics. Countries like China, Japan, and South Korea were at the forefront of adopting robotic solutions in warehousing and logistics.
Global Warehouse Robotics Market: Competitive Scenario and Key Advancements
o ABB
o Daifuku Co., Ltd.
o FANUC America Corporation
o Geekplus Technology Co., Ltd.
o GreyOrange
o Honeywell International Inc.
o KION GROUP AG
o KUKA AG
o Murata Machinery, Ltd.
o Omron Corporation
o Toyota Industries Corporation
o Other Industry Participants
In September 2023, OSARO and FANUC America partnered to elevate the capabilities of robotic warehouse automation solutions.
In June 2023, ABB Robotics introduced a Partner Ecosystem aimed at offering seamless plug-and-play packages for all its robots. This initiative enhances collaboration to provide fully integrated and compatible robotic solutions across ABB's complete robot range.
Global Warehouse Robotics Market:
By Component
o Safety Systems
o Communication Systems
o Job Control Systems
o Traffic Management Systems
o Battery Charging Systems
o Sensors
o Controllers
o Drives
o Robotic Arms
By Software
o Warehouse Management Systems (WMS)
o Warehouse Control Systems (WCS)
o Warehouse Execution Systems (WES)
By Type
o Autonomous Mobile Robots
o Automated Guided Vehicles
o Articulated Robots
o Cylindrical & SCARA Robots
o Collaborative Robots
o Other Types
By Function
o Picking & Placing
o Palletizing & De-Palletizing
o Transportation
o Sorting & Packaging
By Payload Capacity
o Less Than 20 Kg
o 20-100 Kg
o 100-200 Kg
o More Than 200 Kg
By Industry
o Automotive
o Semiconductor & Electronics
o Chemical
o E-Commerce
o Food & Beverage
o Healthcare
o Metals & Heavy Machinery
o Other Industries
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
