Semiconductor Equipment Market 2023 Analysis of Rising Business Opportunities with Prominent Investment to 2030
Semiconductor equipment are used for manufacturing integrated circuits, which are essential components of numerous electronic devices such as smartphones, laptops, televisions and many more. Semiconductor equipment comprises of front-end equipment, back-end equipment and fabrication equipment that are used at various stages of semiconductor manufacturing processes.
The global semiconductor equipment market was valued at US$ 57.1 billion in 2017, and is projected to reach US$ 107.76 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period.
Market Dynamics:
The Semiconductor Equipment Market is driven by the increasing demand for electronic devices across the world. Rapid urbanization coupled with rising disposable income has increased the adoption of consumer electronics over the past few years. Further, high usage of electronic devices in various industries such as automotive, healthcare, manufacturing and IT & telecom is also contributing to the growth of the semiconductor equipment market. Additionally, ongoing technological advancements in semiconductor manufacturing such as smaller node sizes, 3D chip architecture and EUV lithography are necessitating upgrades of existing fabrication facilities and investments in new fabs, thereby propelling the demand for semiconductor equipment.
Increasing Demand for Advanced Technologies is Driving Growth in the Semiconductor Equipment Market
The exponential increase in the adoption of advanced technologies like AI, IoT, 5G, autonomous vehicles and more is fueling the demand for more powerful and efficient semiconductors. As semiconductor manufacturers strive to deliver cutting-edge chips to enable these new technologies, the need for advanced semiconductor manufacturing equipment that can produce smaller, denser and more complex chips is growing significantly. Technologies like IoT alone are projected to drive the installation of billions of new devices globally in the coming years, all of which need powerful yet efficient chips that require sophisticated fabrication processes. With technology advancing at a breakneck pace, semiconductor equipment vendors must continuously innovate to deliver the latest lithography, deposition, etching and metrology tools needed to develop next-generation semiconductors. This growing need for more advanced equipment capable of manufacturing more advanced chips is a major driver of growth in the semiconductor equipment market.
Top Key Players:
include Applied Materials, ASML, Canon, Tokyo Electron, Lam Research, KLA-Tencor, Dainippon Screen, Advantest, Teradyne, and Hitachi High-Technologies.
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Semiconductor Equipment Market, By Product Type:
Semiconductor Front-end Equipment
Semiconductor Back-end Equipment
Global Semiconductor Equipment Market, By Application:
Discrete Semiconductor
Optoelectronic Device
Sensors
Integrated Circuits
Global Semiconductor Equipment Market, By Equipment:
Wafer Processing
Assembly & Packaging
Testing Equipment
Global Semiconductor Equipment Market, By End Use:
PCs
Mobile Handsets
Televisions Assembly & Packaging
Tight Capital Expenditure Budgets Pose Challenges for Equipment Suppliers
While demand is high, semiconductor manufacturers are under continuous pressure to constrain costs given the huge capital expenditure demands of designing and building cutting-edge fabrication facilities. The multi-billion dollar price tags for new "fabs" mean semiconductor companies have tight Capex budgets that limit their equipment spending. This restraint was exacerbated due to the impact of the pandemic on the global economy in 2020. Equipment suppliers therefore face challenges in the form of pricing pressures, longer evaluation and adoption cycles for new tools, and constraints around upgrading existing fabs. There is also increasing commoditization and competitiveness in more mature market segments like wafer fabrication that squeezes supplier margins. Navigating these cost containment pressures while also investing heavily in R&D to deliver the next technological breakthroughs remains a tricky tightrope for semiconductor equipment vendors.
Opportunities in Outsourcing Manufacturing to Foundries and OSATs
The growing trend of fabless chip design houses outsourcing their manufacturing needs to specialized foundry partners as well as outsourced assembly and testing (OSAT) service providers presents a significant opportunity for equipment suppliers. Foundries like TSMC and GlobalFoundries are investing heavily to mass produce chips designed by client companies, which drives their demand for large volumes of manufacturing equipment. Similarly, OSATs like Amkor and ASE play a crucial role in back-end operations like assembly, packaging and testing of chips designed by fabless firms. This outsourcing model allows chip companies to focus on design while externalizing capital-intensive production. It has boosted foundries and OSATs to multi-billion dollar revenues, translating to increased equipment procurement budgets and new opportunities for suppliers to tap into these large-scale manufacturing contracts.
Adoption of EUV Lithography Set to Transform the Industry
One of the biggest trends reshaping the semiconductor equipment industry is the adoption of extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography technology. EUV allows fabricating ever smaller node sizes by using shorter wavelength light, enabling continued Moore's Law. It promises to resolve fundamental challenges facing optical lithography used previously. Major foundries like TSMC and Samsung have already installed high-NA EUV scanners from ASML for volume production of 7nm and 5nm chips. More are investing to transition to EUV for 3nm and beyond. This has boosted ASML's dominance in the lithography sector. Overall EUV insertion is set to open lucrative long-term growth opportunities for its suppliers as foundries upgrade fabs with the new equipment. It will likely drive billions in new system sales and the development of complementary technologies needed for scaling to smaller nodes. The EUV trend signifies a technological step-change transforming fabrication processes industry-wide.
Key Questions Addressed in the Market Report:
What is the expected size, share, and CAGR of the Semiconductor Equipment Market over the forecast period?
What are the key trends expected to influence the Semiconductor Equipment Market between 2023 and 2030?
What is the expected demand for various types of products/services in the Semiconductor Equipment Market?
What long-term impact will strategic advancements have on the Semiconductor Equipment Market?
Who are the key players and stakeholders in the Semiconductor Equipment Market?
What are the different segments and sub-segments considered in the Semiconductor Equipment Market research study?
