Blockmate Ventures Completes Sale of Midpoint Business

TORONTO, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockmate Ventures Inc (TSX.V: MATE) (FSE: 8MH1) (“Blockmate” or the “Company”) announces that it has completed the divestiture of Midpoint (see www.midpoint.com ), its cross-border payments and foreign exchange business to the management team, led by Mr David Wong, Expadis and its group of investors (“Midpoint Management”). In consideration for the divestiture, Midpoint Management will assume responsibility for all liabilities and obligations associated with the business as well as operational expenses associated with maintaining its operations.



The divestiture will allow the Company to focus on higher growth technology investments, and is expected to reduce annual net cash outflows by approximately $500,000. The Company is at arms-length from Mr. David Wong, and no finders’ fees or commissions were paid in connection with completion of the divestiture.

Justin Rosenberg, CEO of Blockmate said “We wish David and the rest of the Midpoint team every success as they take Midpoint forward. This sale allows Blockmate to better capitalise on the exciting trajectory of its current assets in the fast growing sectors of blockchain and climate technology: Hivello and BESS Power Innovation Corp (subject to exchange approval). We expect to update the market with progress in both companies within the next couple of months.”

About BESS Power Innovation Corporation

BESS is a company focused on the sales and distribution of residential and industrial lithium iron phosphate batteries and auxiliary products. BESS owns the exclusive distribution rights to Blivex Energy Technology Co’s (“Blivex”) lithium battery products for North and South America and intends to address demand for residential and industrial battery products where expected delivery times for certain products exceeds 12 months. BESS anticipates that equivalent Blivex battery products can be delivered within 1-3 months from the time of order.

About Blockmate Ventures Inc.

Blockmate Ventures is a venture creator focussing on building fast growing technology businesses relating to cutting edge sectors such as blockchain, climate and energy storage. Working with prospective founders, projects in incubation can benefit from the Blockmate ecosystem that offers tech, services, integrations and advice to accelerate the incubation of projects towards monetization. Recent projects include Hivello (download our free passive income app at www.hivello.com ) and Sunified, digitising solar energy.

The leadership team at Blockmate Ventures have successfully founded successful tech companies from the Dotcom era through to the social media era. Learn more about being a Blockmate at: www.blockmate.com .

