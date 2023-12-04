Dynagas LNG Partners LP Announces Date for the Release of the Third Quarter 2023 Results, Conference Call and Webcast

ATHENS, Greece, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: “DLNG”) (“Dynagas Partners” or the “Partnership”), an owner and operator of LNG carriers, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, after market closes in New York on Thursday, December 7, 2023.



The next day, Friday, December 8, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, the Company's management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the earnings results.

Conference Call details:

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 877-405-1226 (US Dial-In), or +1 201-689-7823 (US International Dial-In). Please quote “Dynagas” to the operator and/or conference ID 13742965. For additional participant International Toll- Free access numbers, click here .

Alternatively, participants can register for the call using the call me option for a faster connection to join the conference call. You can enter your phone number and let the system call you right away. Click here for the call me option.

Audio Webcast - Slides Presentation:

There will be a live and then archived webcast of the conference call and accompanying slides, available on the Company’s website. To listen to the archived audio file, visit our website http://www.dynagaspartners.com and click on Webcast under our Investor Relations page. Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

The slide presentation on the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 financial results will be available in PDF format 10 minutes prior to the conference call and webcast, accessible on the company's website www.dynagaspartners.com on the webcast page. Participants to the webcast can download the PDF presentation.

About Dynagas LNG Partners LP

Dynagas LNG Partners LP. (NYSE: DLNG) is a master limited partnership which owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers employed on multi-year charters. The Partnership’s current fleet consists of six LNG carriers, with aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

Visit the Partnership’s website at www.dynagaspartners.com .

Contact Information:

Dynagas LNG Partners LP

Attention: Michael Gregos

Tel. +30 210 8917960

Email: management@dynagaspartners.com