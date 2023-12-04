SopranoVillas Release Unique and Extensive Catalog of Luxury Villas to Rent in Italy

Rome, Italy, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SopranoVillas, a respected voice in the travel industry trusted by celebrities from Hollywood and Bollywood to rent its luxurious range of properties for vacations, weddings, relaxation, and privacy, is thrilled to announce the release of its unique and extensive catalog of luxury villas to rent in Italy.

Renowned for offering a list of the most sought-after luxury villas Italy, SopranoVillas prides itself on hand-picking every property featured on its website and ensures each is thoroughly evaluated and tested to meet the company’s strict quality requirements. Along with its selection of breathtaking properties, SopranoVilla’s in-house team is dedicated to utilizing their experience, local knowledge of Italy, and commitment to exceptional customer service to make every holiday run as smoothly as possible.

“We have traveled thousands of miles throughout Italy, covering North to South, East to West, so as to personally inspect each of our beautiful properties,” said a spokesperson for SopranoVillas. “Whether staying in a trullo or a masseria, a farmhouse or a seafront villa, it is our priority to make your stay is nothing short of spectacular.”

Some of the stunning properties featured in SopranoVillas unique and extensive catalog include:

Bernini Historic Residence, Veneto

This 200-hectare estate is immersed in a regional park and garden designed by the architect Luigi Bernini. Thanks to its monumental complex of fountains, streams, waterfalls, and fishponds, the work conceived by the architect is the most significant example of symbolic gardens from the 17th century. It is one of the world’s most extensive and beautiful period gardens.

This park, open to the public, also offers a 1,5 km long labyrinth and 60 spectacular white statues carved in Istrian stone. When the garden is closed to the public, the villa’s guests can enjoy this baroque dream entirely for themselves.

Luxury Winter Borgo Santo Pietro, Tuscany

In the heart of Tuscany’s idyllic countryside, Borgo San Pietro is where tradition meets luxury. Composed of 11 suites, a spacious lounging area, a breakfast room, a library, and a music room, this 5-star, fully-staffed estate was elected by Conde Nast as the best resort in Europe and the perfect wintertime haven.

The stunning 13th-century Tuscany Luxury Resort can accommodate up to 28 guests at the epitome of Italian comfort. With all bedrooms containing a king-size bed, fireplace, and their own ensuite bathroom with a bathtub, a delicate harmony of natural materials and neoclassical furnishings – all following a soft and relaxing color palette – turn the estate into a cozy yet extremely curated environment.

Design Hangar, Tuscany

A venture developed by Reinhold Traxl and his better half Astrid, this 250m2 hangar has been recently converted into a stunning contemporary property filled with unique art pieces and design furniture. While still true to the industrial architecture, the vast glass walls make the space bright and luminous, ensuring the Tuscan countryside’s view is accessible from all corners.

Lecce Five-Star Masseria, Puglia

Set in the blue sky of Puglia, this historic Masseria is a symphony of elegance and luxury. Renovated to the highest standards, with an incredible Spa that will pamper guests with its majestic atmosphere and the skill of its chef. Ideal for an exclusive and effortless vacation.

Pantelleria Luxury Retreat, Sicily

This incredible estate is made out of seven primitive dammusi, the architectural symbol of Pantelleria, settled in approximately 30 acres of olive trees, vineyards, palm trees, and pinewoods bordering the sapphire Pantescan Sea.

With a total of 12 double bedrooms, this Pantelleria luxury villa is composed by 7 individual dammusi, that can accommodate up to 24 guests. Each with their own kitchen and bathroom, every structure retains its own charm, whether it is a cozy fireplace in the living room or an outdoor tub or swimming pool.

About SopranoVillas

Launched in 2014, SopranoVillas offers a carefully curated list of over 300 hand-selected, beautiful holiday villas located in every corner of Italy. Combining the excellence and exclusivity of premium holiday properties with a dedicated in-house team, SopranoVillas creates a unique client experience that is both luxurious and authentic.

More Information

To learn more about SopranoVillas and its unique and extensive catalog of luxury villas to rent in Italy, please visit the website at https://www.sopranovillas.com/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/sopranovillas-release-unique-and-extensive-catalog-of-luxury-villas-to-rent-in-italy/

SopranoVillas Palazzo Montoro - Via di Montoro 4 Rome 00186 Italy +39 (06) 9727 5137 https://www.sopranovillas.com/