ROTH MKM and Sustain SoCal to Host 6th Annual Sustainability Private Capital Virtual Event on December 6-7, 2023

Event to Feature a Range of Private Sustainability Companies from Solar/Storage, Hydrogen, e-Mobility, Smart City, Circular Economy, Water and AgTech verticals

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- ROTH MKM and Sustain Southern California (“Sustain SoCal”) today announced that they are jointly hosting the 6th Annual Sustainability Private Capital Event (“PCE6”) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, and Thursday, December 7, 2023. The event will take place in a virtual format.



This year’s conference will consist of Company Quick Pitches and 1-on-1 / small group ZOOM meetings. This format will provide investors from venture capital, private equity, family offices and strategic investors the opportunity to meet with early-stage sustainability companies (mostly A, B, C round companies) in cutting-edge domains, including Solar/Storage, Hydrogen, e-Mobility, Smart City, Circular Economy, Water and AgTech.

“The outlook within the sustainability sector remains mixed. The recent passing of the IRA, the IIJA, as well as a series of state laws have benefitted private companies within the sustainability sector. VCs have also enjoyed new fund creation and the deployment of significant private capital. While these factors contribute to a positive outlook, the rapid increase of both inflation and cost of capital have significantly deteriorated public company valuations and have extended this chilling effect in the private company space,” said Jesse Pichel, Managing Director, Co-Head Sustainability Investment Banking at ROTH MKM.

“Despite the short-term market struggles, we take a long-term approach. We believe the carrot and stick regulations promoting sustainable companies will help mitigate inflationary risks, and the world’s demand for sustainability will continue to gain traction. As such, we continue to support the growth of private companies and have curated a robust group of entities within the sustainability industry for this event,” continued Pichel.

“We are again excited to co-host the event with Sustain SoCal, a leader in promoting economic growth and sustainability initiatives through innovation, collaboration and education. As a founding member of the organization, ROTH MKM remains committed to supporting the sustainability market in Southern California and beyond,” said Robert Stephenson, Managing Director, Co-Head Sustainability Investment Banking at ROTH MKM and a Sustain SoCal Board Member.

"Sustain SoCal is grateful for this continued collaboration with and support from ROTH MKM. ROTH MKM and Sustain SoCal's 30 other board members are the reason the non-profit is a well-known leader in accelerating sustainability initiatives and economic growth. The remarkable growth and success of this annual event is a clear indication that we are moving in the right direction," said Scott Kitcher – President & CEO at Sustain SoCal.

Since 2013, ROTH MKM has been involved in approximately 200 transactions for its Sustainability clients, with total transaction value over $30 billion. (Source – ROTH MKM – 12/01/2023)

ROTH MKM is a founding member of Sustain SoCal (formerly CleanTech OC), a trade association with its roots in cleantech economic growth that accelerates sustainability in Southern California through innovation, collaboration and education, as well as a member of Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), and a corporate sponsor of NGO Sustainability, a non-profit organization in Consultative Status with the United Nations that is dedicated to promoting sustainable development and renewable energy.

Event Agenda (PT):

WEDNESDAY | DECEMBER 6, 2023 8:00am - 9:00am 1 - Minute-Quick Pitches by all Companies 9:00am - 1:00pm 1-on-1 / Small Group Zoom Meetings THURSDAY | DECEMBER 7, 2023 8:00pm - 12:00pm 1-on-1 / Small Group Zoom Meetings

Participating Companies Include – As of 12/01/2023

Company Name Investment Stage Sector Mobile Friendly URL Acel Power Grant e-Mobility http://www.acelpower.com/ Alpha Ring Early Stage Renewable Energy https://alpharing.com/ BrainBox AI Series B Smart Cities http://www.brainboxai.com/ CarboNet Series A Water https://carbonet.com/ ChargeNet Stations Series A e-Mobility https://chargenetstations.com/ Cygnus Solar/ Photon Energy Seed Stage Solar https://cygnussolar.co/ Dandelion Energy Series B Smart Cities https://dandelionenergy.com/ Electrical Grid Monitoring Series B Battery, Storage, Grid http://www.egm.net/ Endera Corp. Early Stage e-Mobility http://www.enderamotors.com/ Enernet Global Series A Renewable Energy https://www.enernetglobal.com/ Enevate Series E Battery http://www.enevate.com/ Enzinc Series A Battery, Storage, Grid www.enzinc.com Eocell Series B Battery, Storage, Grid https://www.eocell.com/ H2U Technologies Series A Hydrogen www.h2utechnologies.com Heliene Inc. Series C Solar www.heliene.com Impact Carbon Capital Series A Renewable Energy https://www.impactcarboncapital.com/ Kepsmart Series A Smart Cities https://kepsmart.com/ Logical Buildings Series C Smart Cities www.logicalbuildings.com MindClick Series A Solar www.mindclick.com Mitrex Early Stage Solar http://www.mitrex.com/ Moleaer Series C Water http://www.moleaer.com/ Photon Systems Early Stage Water https://photonsystems.com/ Power Edison Early Stage e-Mobility https://www.poweredison.com/ Powerfield Energy Series A Solar http://www.powerfieldenergy.com/ PV Nano Cell Series B Solar https://www.pvnanocell.com/ Renaissance Solar and Electronic Materials (RSOLEC) Seed Stage Solar https://rsolec.com/ SmartHelio Seed Stage Solar http://www.smarthelio.com/ UbiQD Series A Advanced Materials http://www.ubiqd.com/ Upstart Power Series C Renewable Energy https://www.upstartpower.com/ VIE Technologies Series A Smart Cities http://www.vietechnologies.com/ Waterwhelm Early Stage Water https://waterwhelm.com/ Wynd Technologies Series A Smart Cities https://hellowynd.com/

Company Name Company Website (URL) B2I DIGITAL, Inc., https://b2idigital.com/ InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) https://www.investorbrandnetwork.com NGO Sustainability https://www.unngosustainability.org/ Pryor Cashman http://www.pryorcashman.com/ Silicon Valley Bank https://www.svb.com/ Toronto Stock Exchange & TSX Venture Exchange https://www.tsx.com/listings/listing-with-us/sector-and-product-profiles/united-states

About Sustain SoCal

Sustain SoCal, a non-profit organization, accelerates sustainability and economic growth through innovation, collaboration and education in Southern California. The organization has a ten-year history in exploring and implementing pragmatic, real-world solutions to the challenges created by growth, change and inefficiency. It conducts conferences, workshops and networking events that lead to initiatives that positively impact our region’s economic progress and sustainability. For more information, please visit www.sustainsocal.org .

ROTH MKM is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Our full-service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH MKM is a privately held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on ROTH MKM, please visit www.roth.com.

