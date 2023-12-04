Hashdex Releases 2024 Crypto Investment Outlook

Three themes will shape a new regime of opportunity for crypto investors in the coming year, according to report



New York / Rio de Janeiro / London, December 4, 2023 – Hashdex , a leading global crypto-focused asset manager, today announced the release of 2024 Crypto Investment Outlook—Opportunity meets Optimism . In the report, Hashdex’s leadership and digital asset experts dive into expectations for the year ahead by outlining key themes that will influence crypto investing in 2024 and beyond.

“Over the past year, digital assets have rebounded from an environment of distrust and fear to once again being recognized as the most promising opportunity for long-term investors,” said Marcelo Sampaio, Co-Founder and CEO of Hashdex. “The recent crypto winter was a period of building and preparing investors to be able to capitalize as the current bull market takes shape. Looking ahead to 2024, interest in crypto’s investment case is undeniable as the asset class continues to be one of the strongest performers, and we are thrilled to share our outlook for what we believe will be a monumental year for the industry.”

Hashdex’s 2024 Crypto Investment Outlook—Opportunity meets Optimism highlights the following three themes that will shape the investment case for digital assets in the new year:

Entering the ocean of “TradFi.” Large investors and corporations are adopting crypto at an enhanced pace, aligning with market conditions that will help spur an “institutional phase” as crypto becomes increasingly integrated with traditional financial (“TradFi”) systems.



Harnessing technological advancements. The underlying technologies driving the use of major crypto assets continue to develop and advance, helping scale networks and potentially reach billions of new users.



Benefiting from macro tailwinds. A spot bitcoin ETF will greatly broaden investors’ acceptance of this asset class and create new product innovation, supported by favorable market conditions, regulatory clarity, and the forthcoming halving.





“Those of us that have long been proponents of crypto have become accustomed to a roller coaster ride of highs and lows, but as we emerge from the latest downturn, our unwavering belief that crypto will change the world for the better is stronger than ever,” said Samir Kerbage, Chief Investment Officer at Hashdex. “Crypto is increasingly being recognized by not only global investors but governments and regulators, and we expect that as we get alignment and clarity from key parties, we will soon see a significant expansion for both the asset class and its core technology. With this new stage of evolution being ushered in, we hope that our 2024 outlook can provide investors of all sizes with insights that will enable them to take advantage of and continue to participate in this incredibly exciting space.”

The prospects for spot crypto ETFs in the U.S. are as high as ever, and as regulated investment vehicles become more common, the role of crypto in portfolios will continue to expand. Hashdex sees 2024 presenting a generational investment opportunity that will be fleeting as more institutions enter the space and network effects lead to exponential growth.

To download 2024 Crypto Investment Outlook—Opportunity meets Optimism, please visit: https://hashdex.com/en-US/insights/2024-crypto-investment-outlook-1

About Hashdex

Hashdex is a global pioneer in crypto asset management. The firm’s mission is to provide educational resources and best-in-class products that build pathways to prosperity by opening the crypto ecosystem to investors around the world. Hashdex co-developed the Nasdaq Crypto Index™ (NCI™) with Nasdaq to provide global investors with a reliable benchmark for the crypto asset class. In 2021, Hashdex introduced the world’s first crypto ETF and the firm remains a leading product innovator, enabling over 200,000 investors to simply and securely add crypto to their portfolios. For more information visit www.hashdex.com or follow Hashdex on X or LinkedIn .