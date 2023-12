Innovation in Formulation, Rise of Influencer & Social Media Marketing to Boost Global Cosmetic Pigments Market Demand

Global Cosmetic Pigments Market to Reach US$ 12,685.93 Mn by 2031, Anticipated to Experience CAGR of 6.7% during 2023 – 2031; states TNR

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cosmetic pigments are micro-sized particles that impart color to various beauty products, such as makeup, lipsticks, and lotions. These pigments are specifically designed for skin safety, ensuring that the colors applied to the body are both attractive and harmless. They play a crucial role in achieving the desired aesthetic appearance in cosmetics.Read Full Report: Global Cosmetic Pigments Market Study Global Cosmetic Pigments Market Growth DriversInnovation in Formulations and Effects: A key driver in the cosmetic pigments market is the continuous innovation in pigment formulations and special effects. Cosmetic manufacturers are increasingly developing unique pigments with properties like iridescence, holographic effects, and color-changing capabilities. These innovations captivate consumers seeking novelty and creativity in their cosmetics. For instance, products featuring holographic pigments have seen significant popularity, with Google reporting a 489% increase in searches for "holographic makeup" in recent years. This trend underscores the importance of staying ahead in pigment technology to meet consumer demand for visually striking and innovative cosmetic products.Rise of Influencer and Social Media Marketing: The influence of social media and beauty influencers is driving the cosmetic pigments market. Beauty influencers use platforms like Instagram and YouTube to showcase vibrant and unique makeup looks, which often feature specialized pigments. These influencers drive consumer interest and product recommendations, influencing purchasing decisions. According to the study, the global influencer marketing industry reached $14 billion in 2021. Consequently, cosmetic brands are leveraging these trends by creating pigments that can help users recreate these captivating looks, contributing to the ongoing growth of the cosmetic pigments market.Which Elemental Composition Will Have the Highest Share in the Global Cosmetic Pigments Market in the Upcoming Years?The inorganic pigments segment dominated the global cosmetic pigments market by type in 2022. Inorganic pigments, such as titanium dioxide and iron oxides, are known for their consistent color performance and resistance to fading. These characteristics make them ideal for a wide range of cosmetic applications, including foundations, lipsticks, and eyeshadows. Moreover, inorganic pigments are often favored for their safety and compliance with stringent regulations, ensuring they meet cosmetic industry standards. Their wide acceptance, stability, and suitability for various skin tones contribute to their prevalent use, reinforcing their dominant position in the market.Based on the Application Segment, Which is the Fastest Growing Segment in the Global Cosmetic Pigments Market during the Forecast Period?Among applications, the hair color products segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment in the global cosmetic pigments market during the forecast period due to shifting beauty trends and increased consumer experimentation. Changing hair colors is a popular trend, driven by factors such as personal expression, fashion influence, and aging populations seeking to cover graying hair. According to the study, a majority of global consumers have experimented with hair coloring products. To meet this demand, cosmetic manufacturers are constantly innovating with pigments to create a wide spectrum of hair colors. This trend is fueled by consumers' desire for vibrant, long-lasting, and diverse hair color options, making it the fastest-growing segment in the cosmetic pigments market.Based on Regions, Which Region had the Highest Share in the Cosmetic Pigments Market in 2022?Asia Pacific recorded for highest market share in the cosmetic pigments market in 2022. The region is home to a burgeoning beauty and cosmetics industry, driven by a large and increasingly affluent population. Countries like South Korea and Japan are global hubs for beauty innovation and trends, further fueling demand for cosmetic pigments. Additionally, a growing middle-class population in emerging markets across the region is driving cosmetics consumption. The influence of K-beauty and J-beauty trends has led to a surge in demand for pigments in skincare and makeup products. These factors collectively establish Asia Pacific as a dominant force in the global cosmetic pigments market.Competitor Insights: Global Cosmetic Pigments MarketSome of the key market participants operating in the global cosmetic pigments market areo CLARIANTo ECKARTo GEOTECHo Kobo Dynamic Websiteo LANXESSo Merck KGaAo Sensient Cosmetic Technologieso Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limitedo Sun Chemicalo Venator Materials PLCo Other market participantsGlobal Cosmetic Pigments MarketBy Elemental Compositiono Organic Pigments Lakes Toners True Pigmentso Inorganic Pigments Titanium Dioxide Iron Oxide Zinc Oxide Chromium Dioxide Mica Ultramarines Other Metal OxidesBy Typeo Special Effect Pigmentso Pearlescent Pigmentso Metallic Pigmentso Surface-Treated Pigments Methicone- & Dimethicone-Treated Pigments Organo Titranate-Treated Pigments Alkyl Silane-Treated Pigments Cross Polymer-Treated Pigmentso Nano Pigments Titanium Dioxide Zinc Oxide Carbon Blacko Natural Colorants Alkanet Root Henna PhycobiliproteinsBy Applicationo Facial Makeup Powder Foundation Blusherso Lip Products Lipstick Lip Gloss Lip Liner Lip Stainso Eye Makeup Eye Liner Eye Shadow Mascarao Nail Products Nail Polish Nail Treatmento Hair Color Productso Special Effect & Special Purpose Productso Others Toothpaste Hair Shampoo & Conditioner Sunless Tanning ProductsBy Regiono North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)Consult with Our Expert:Jay ReynoldsThe Niche ResearchJapan (Toll-Free): +81 663-386-8111South Korea (Toll-Free): +82-808- 703-126Saudi Arabia (Toll-Free): +966 800-850-1643United Kingdom: +44 753-710-5080United States: +1 302-232-5106Email: askanexpert@thenicheresearch.comWebsite: www.thenicheresearch.com