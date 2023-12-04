Shift Towards Preservative-Free Formulations to Propel the Global OTC Dry Eye Drops Market Demand; says TNR
Global OTC Dry Eye Drops Market to Reach Valuation of US$ 7.2 Bn by 2031, Anticipated to Experience CAGR of 7.74% during 2023 – 2031WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OTC Dry Eye Drops are non-prescription eye solutions designed to combat dry eye symptoms, including dryness, itchiness, and redness. They work by providing added moisture and lubrication to the eyes, offering relief from discomfort caused by factors like reduced tear production or low tears quality. These products are easily accessible at drugstores without the need for a doctor's prescription.
Global OTC Dry Eye Drops Market Growth Drivers
Environmental Factors and Air Pollution: Rising levels of air pollution and environmental factors are contributing to an increased prevalence of dry eye syndrome. According to the study, over 80% of urban residents are exposed to air quality levels that exceed their recommended limits. Pollutants in the air, like particulate matter and irritants, can exacerbate dry eye symptoms. This has led to a growing consumer awareness of the connection between environmental factors and dry eyes, driving demand for OTC dry eye drops market that offer protection and relief.
Shift toward Preservative-Free Formulations: Many consumers are becoming more conscious of the ingredients in the products they use, especially when it comes to their eye health. Preservatives in some OTC eye drops, such as benzalkonium chloride, can lead to eye irritation for some individuals. As a result, there's a noticeable shift toward preservative-free formulations. Data from surveys and consumer preferences indicate a rising demand for preservative-free OTC dry eye drops, which are considered safer and gentler on the eyes, appealing to health-conscious consumers seeking effective and comfortable eye care options.
Which Product Type Will Have the Highest Share in the Global OTC Dry Eye Drops Market in the Upcoming Years?
The With Preservatives segment dominated the global OTC dry eye drops market by product type in 2022. While preservatives like benzalkonium chloride have been associated with potential eye irritation, they offer advantages such as prolonged shelf life and cost-effectiveness. Surveys indicate that a significant portion of consumers prioritize affordability and availability, contributing to the continued demand for OTC eye drops with preservatives. Additionally, many users find that the convenience of multi-dose bottles outweighs the mild discomfort of preservatives. Consequently, this segment maintains a substantial market share, appealing to a diverse range of consumers with varying preferences and priorities.
Based on the Viscosity Segment, Which is the Fastest Growing Segment in the Global OTC Dry Eye Drops Market during the Forecast Period?
High viscosity segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment in the global OTC dry eye drops market during the forecast period due to its specialized benefits and increasing consumer recognition. According to this study, there is a rising trend in the diagnosis of severe dry eye conditions, where high viscosity drops are particularly effective. Surveys reveal a preference among these individuals for thicker formulations, which offer prolonged relief and enhanced ocular surface protection. Data also suggests that high viscosity drops are recommended by healthcare professionals for their efficacy in managing advanced dry eye symptoms. This growing demand signifies a shift towards more advanced solutions, propelling the High Viscosity segment as the fastest-growing category in the OTC dry eye drops market.
Based on Regions, Which Region had the Highest Share in the OTC Dry Eye Drops Market in 2022?
North America, particularly the US, dominated the OTC dry eye drops market in 2022. This dominance was driven by a substantial prevalence of dry eye conditions, with over 16 million Americans diagnosed, a number expected to rise due to aging populations and increased digital device usage. Surveys consistently reveal a high level of consumer awareness and preference for OTC solutions in the region, with over 75% of dry eye sufferers turning to these products as a first-line treatment. North America's robust retail distribution channels, including pharmacies and drugstores, ensure easy accessibility. Furthermore, the presence of leading pharmaceutical and healthcare companies, along with a strong healthcare infrastructure and numerous eye care specialists, fosters research, innovation, and consumer guidance, solidifying North America's dominance in the OTC dry eye drops market.
Global OTC Dry Eye Drops Market: Key Players
Some of the key market participants operating in the global OTC dry eye drops market are
o AbbVie Inc.
o Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
o Medicom Healthcare Ltd.
o Novartis AG
o Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.
o Rohto
o Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
o Sentiss
o Other market participants
Global OTC Dry Eye Drops Market
By Type
o Branded
o Generics
By Product Type
o With Preservatives
o Preservative Free
By Viscosity
o Low Viscosity
o High Viscosity
By Distribution Channel
o Drugstores and Supermarkets
o Online Pharmacies
o Retail Pharmacies
o Others
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
