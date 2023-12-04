Growing Aging Population, Increased Mental Health Awareness is Boosting the Global Neurological Biomarkers Market Demand
Global Neurological Biomarkers Market to Reach US$ 19.03 Bn by 2031, Anticipated to Experience CAGR of 11.5% during 2023 – 2031; says TNRWILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neurological biomarkers are distinctive biological signals, detectable in various bodily samples like blood or brain imaging. These signals reveal critical information about neurological conditions, helping in their identification, tracking, and research. They serve as valuable tools for understanding and diagnosing disorders like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, advancing neurology and patient care.
Global Neurological Biomarkers Market Drivers
Growing Aging Population: One significant driver in the neurological biomarkers market is the demographic shift towards an aging population. According to the study, the global population aged 60 and over is expected to nearly double by 2050. With age being a prominent risk factor for neurological disorders like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, this demographic trend is leading to a higher incidence of such conditions. Consequently, there is a greater demand for neurological biomarkers to aid in early diagnosis, disease monitoring, and the development of targeted therapies, reinforcing the market's growth.
Increased Mental Health Awareness: A rising awareness of mental health issues is driving the utilization of biomarkers in the neurological biomarkers market. According to the study, depression is the leading cause of disability worldwide. The growing recognition of mental health's significance has led to a surge in research and diagnostic efforts. Biomarkers for conditions like depression, anxiety, and bipolar disorder are gaining attention as they can facilitate objective diagnosis and personalized treatment plans. This shift towards addressing mental health conditions using biomarkers is fostering innovation and expanding the market's scope beyond traditional neurological disorders.
Which Type Will Have the Highest Share in the Global Neurological Biomarkers Market in the Upcoming Years?
The proteomic segment dominated the global neurological biomarkers market by type in 2022. The dominance is supported by their capacity to provide comprehensive and precise insights into neurological conditions. Proteomics, enabled by advanced mass spectrometry and bioinformatics, allows for the identification and quantification of specific proteins associated with neurological disorders. For instance, studies have identified protein biomarkers linked to Alzheimer's disease, such as beta-amyloid and tau proteins. The precision and specificity of proteomic biomarkers make them invaluable in early disease detection and monitoring. Their prominence is further underscored by the substantial research funding and numerous publications dedicated to proteomics in neurology, solidifying their dominant position in the market.
Based on the Application Segment, Which is the Fastest Growing Segment in the Global Neurological Biomarkers Market during the Forecast Period?
Among applications, Parkinson's disease is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment in the global neurological biomarkers market during the forecast period due to its increasing prevalence and unmet medical needs. Statistics reveal a rising trend, with approximately 6.3 million individuals worldwide living with Parkinson's in 2020. Biomarkers like alpha-synuclein have gained significance for early diagnosis and monitoring. The absence of a definitive diagnostic test and the potential for disease-modifying treatments propel research and investments in Parkinson's biomarkers. Collaborative efforts among researchers and pharmaceutical companies to develop accurate and reliable biomarkers indicate its rapid growth. The urgent demand for better management and therapies for Parkinson's cements its status as a high-growth segment.
Based on Regions, Which Region had the Highest Share in the Neurological Biomarkers Market in 2022?
North America dominated the neurological biomarkers market in 2022. The region exhibits a high prevalence of neurological disorders, with over 50 million Americans affected by various conditions. The advanced healthcare infrastructure and substantial research investments in the US and Canada foster biomarker development. Moreover, regulatory agencies such as the FDA play a pivotal role in expediting biomarker approvals, enhancing market growth. Robust collaborations between academia, industry, and research institutions contribute to innovative biomarker discovery. Additionally, a well-informed patient population and increased awareness drive the adoption of neurological biomarkers, solidifying North America's leadership in the sector.
Global Neurological Biomarkers Market Players
o Abbott
o BIOMERIEUX
o Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
o Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
o Merck KGaA
o Quanterix
o Rules-Based Medicine
o Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
o Other Market Participants
Global Neurological Biomarkers Market
By Type
o Genomic
o Proteomic
o Metabolomic
o Imaging
o Others
By Application
o Alzheimer’s Disease
o Parkinson’s Disease
o Multiple Sclerosis
o Autism Spectrum Disorder
o Others
By End Use
o Hospital & Hospital Laboratories
o Independent Clinical Diagnostic Centers
o Research Organizations And Others
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
