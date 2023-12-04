Iron Ore Pellet Market Valuation to Reach US$ 141,988.8 million by 2033 Amid Growing Demand from Iron and Steel Industries | Future Market Insights, Inc.

United States iron ore pellet market to reach US$ 9,204.8 million by 2033, driven by steel industry growth, infrastructure projects, tech advancements, and domestic supply chain reinforcement.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global iron ore pellet market value is forecast to increase from US$ 66,503.9 million in 2023 to US$ 141,988.8 million in 2033. Over the assessment period, global demand for iron ore pellets is projected to surge at a CAGR of 7.9%.



The demand for iron ore pellets is closely tied to the global steel industry. Iron ore pellets are a critical raw material in steelmaking, used to enhance the efficiency of the steel production process.

Iron ore pellets are witnessing higher demand from the iron and steel sectors, and the trend is expected to continue through 2033. This is due to expanding construction sector and rapid urbanization globally.

According to the World Steel Association, global crude steel production reached 1,950.5 million tons in 2021, up 3.7% from 2020. Rise in production and consumption of steel and steel-based products worldwide will likely bolster iron ore pellet sales through 2033.

The superior properties and environmental benefits of iron ore pellets make them a popular raw material choice in the iron and steel industry. Hence, expansion of these industries is predicted to elevate demand for iron ore pellets.

The global iron ore pellet market is set to expand over 2.1X through 2033. This is due to the growing demand for steel from several end-use industries such as construction and automobile industry.

Key Takeaways from the Report

The global market for iron ore pellets is projected to thrive at 7.9% CAGR through 2033.

CAGR through 2033. Based on the segment, BF grade is expected to surge at a CAGR of 7.1% by 2033.

by 2033. East Asia is expected to account for a significant share of around 37.4% in 2033.

in 2033. The United States industry value is set to reach US$ 9,204.8 million in 2033.

in 2033. China is projected to attain a valuation of US$ 35,299.4 million in 2033.

in 2033. Iron ore pellet demand in India is predicted to rise at 11.7% CAGR through 2033.

"The iron ore pellet market is expected to witness healthy growth due to escalating environmental regulations, expanding industrial sectors, and increasing emphasis on high-grade steel for several applications. As industries worldwide strive to reduce their environmental impact and ensure compliance, demand for effective iron ore pellets is expected to rise rapidly, creating growth prospects for the target market," - Says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Competitive Landscape:

Key players are focusing on expanding domestic production to meet growing demand from industries like steel manufacturing. They are also establishing new production facilities and improving existing ones to solidify their market positions.

Key Companies Profiled

ArcelorMittal S.A.

Vale S.A.

Luossavaara-Kiirunavaara AB (LKAB)

Bahrain Steel

Arya Iron & Steel Co. Pvt. Ltd. (Arya Group)

KIOCL Ltd.

AM/NS India

Jindal SAW Ltd.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

FERREXPO Plc.

Simec Group



Recent developments:

In August 2023, Foulath arm Bahrain Steel collaborated with Essar Group's KSA Green Steel Project for supplying iron ore pellets to the Green Steel Arabia (GSA) project.



More Insights into the Iron Ore Pellet Market Report

In its latest report, Future Market Insights (FMI) offers an unbiased analysis of the global iron ore pellet market, providing historical data from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for the period 2023 to 2033.

To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on grade [BF (blast furnace) grade and DRI (direct reduced iron) grade] and region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, Middle East and Africa).

Iron Ore Pellet Market Segmentation by Category

By Grade:

BF (Blast Furnace) Grade

DRI (Direct Reduced Iron) Grade

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Pacific

Middle East and Africa



