WestKam Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement

Vancouver, BC, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WestKam Gold Corp. (TSX-V: WKG) (the “Company” or “WestKam”), announces a non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) to raise up to $60,000 through the sale of up to 800,000 units (the “Units”) at $0.075 per Unit and up to $100,000 through the sale of up to 1,000,000 flow-through units (the “FT Units”) at a price of $0.10 per FT Unit . Each Unit will consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.10 for a period of two years following the close of the Offering. Each FT Unit will consist of one flow-through common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.15 for a period of two years following the close of the Offering.



Proceeds arising from the sale of the FT Units will be utilized for exploration on the Will Property and proceeds arising from the sale of the Units will be utilized for unallocated working capital.

About Westkam Gold Corp.

Westkam Gold Corp. is focused on acquiring and developing gold and silver properties with strong potential to host significant resources in Western Canada. The Company recently added the Will Claim located in the Goldbridge Mining District near the former Pioneer and Bralorne mines. The Company continues to seek additional projects that are in established mining districts with highly prospective geology.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS For further information please contact:

Peter Laipnieks

“Peter Laipnieks” 250.216.5674

Peter Laipnieks, President & CEO westkam007@gmail.com

www.westkamgoldcorp.com

