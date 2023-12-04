C-Bond Systems’ Patriot Glass Solutions Products Now Installed in 162 Schools in Texas

Patriot Glass Solutions Continues to Receive Purchase Orders for C-Bond Secure and C-Bond BRS (Ballistic-Resistant System) Most Recently from a School District in Suburban Houston

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a developer and marketer of glass strengthening solutions for enhanced safety, announced today that its Patriot Glass Solutions subsidiary has now installed its products in 162 schools in Texas. Patriot Glass Solutions continues to receive purchase orders for its products, most recently for its C-Bond BRS (ballistic-resistant system) from a school district in suburban Houston.



Patriot Glass Solutions’ C-Bond BRS is a ballistic-resistant film system that includes C-Bond’s patented glass strengthening technology, which is applied onto the glass prior to the application of window film, and multiple layers of security film on specified glass thickness to help stop bullets from penetrating glass. C-Bond BRS is certified by third-party labs to meet National Institute of Justice Level I, Level IIA, Level II, and Underwriters Laboratories (UL) 752 ballistic-resistant protection standards.

Patriot Glass Solutions also offers forced entry-resistant film, applied with its proprietary glass strengthener, which is its C-Bond Secure product. When used in conjunction with security film, C-Bond Secure delays forced entry, which gives law enforcement or other security personnel significantly more time to lead those inside a facility to safety and apprehend the perpetrator.

“This new school outside of Houston selected C-Bond BRS to reinforce certain windows and doors and protect students and staff from a potential active shooter event,” said Michael Wanke, President of Patriot Glass Solutions. “We continue to work with schools and businesses in Texas and elsewhere to help them implement enhanced security measures, which remain a necessity in today’s world.”

To see a demonstration of Patriot Glass Solutions’ security products, watch our video at: https://bit.ly/3l93oZV

For more information about Patriot Glass Solutions’ products, please call 844-602-2663 or email Michael Wanke at mike@patriotglasssolutions.com.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a San Antonio-based nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented C-Bond technology, which is independently proven to strengthen glass in architectural applications. The Company’s Patriot Glass Solutions division sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and forced entry deterrent solutions to private enterprises, schools, and government agencies. For more information, please visit our websites: www.cbondsystems.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBondSys and https://twitter.com/Patriot_Glass.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about our future expectations constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; the likelihood that schools will comply with the Texas Education Agency’s rule on school safety; the Company’s and its customers’ ability to source materials; construction delays; film delays; the Company’s ability to raise capital; regulatory risks; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on March 31, 2023, its Forms 10-Q filed on November 14, 2023, August 14, 2023, and May 15, 2023, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Contact: Allison Tomek C-Bond Systems atomek@cbondsystems.com