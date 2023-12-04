Lavras Gold Corp. to Present at the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference December 6th

Lavras Gold invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

TORONTO, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lavras Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LGC, OTCQX: LGCFF), a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on its LDS Gold Project in Southern Brazil, today announced that President & CEO, Michael Durose, will present live at the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on December 6th.



DATE: December 6th

TIME: 1:30pm EST

LINK: https://bit.ly/3rOONJH

Available for 1x1 meetings: December 6, 7, 8, 11

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Significant discovery at Lavras Gold’s Fazenda do Posto target of 340 meters of 1.1 g/t gold

1 million ounces of gold defined in two deposits – Butiá and Cerrito

Raised C$13.2 million at the end of September 2023

Clean capital structure (no debt, no warrants) with a C$50 million market cap

Significant shareholders include Kinross Gold, Eric Sprott and Robert McEwen



About Lavras Gold

Lavras Gold Corp. (TSXV: LGC, OTCQX: LGCFF) is a Canadian exploration company focused on realizing the potential of a multi-million-ounce gold district in southern Brazil. Its Lavras do Sul Project is located in Rio Grande do Sul State and is primarily an intrusive hosted gold system of possible alkaline affinity. More than 24 gold prospects centred on historic gold workings have been identified on the property, which spans more than 22,000 hectares. Follow Lavras Gold on www.lavrasgold.com, as well as on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

CONTACTS:

Lavras Gold Corp.

Naomi Nemeth

Vice President, Investor Relations

+1 289 624 1377

investor@lavrasgold.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com