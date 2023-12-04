SP Plus Corporation Awarded Five-Year Contract at San Francisco International Airport

CHICAGO, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SP+® Corporation (SP+) (Nasdaq: SP), a best-in-class technology and operations management provider of mobility services for aviation, commercial, hospitality, and institutional clients throughout North America and Europe, today announced its five-year contract for ground transportation management, parking, and concierge/ambassador services at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) in San Mateo County, California. SP+ worked collaboratively and efficiently with the long-term and proven local ACBDE/MBE/WBE/LBE.

Welcoming an estimated 46 million passengers in 2023, SFO is the largest airport in the San Francisco Bay-area, and the second-busiest airport in California. SFO offers direct flights to points throughout North America, and is a major gateway to Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania.

At SFO, SP+ provides management and operation of public and employee parking facilities, seven days a week, 24 hours per day, including ground transportation, curbside management, valet services, employee parking, security, janitorial and engineering services. SP+ also provides reservations and revenue management at SFO with its AeroParker branded e-commerce platform that increases non-aeronautical revenues through its user-friendly pre-booked parking system. This online technology is available via mobile, tablets, and desktops.

Operating under a newly formed Joint Venture (JV) agreement known as SP PLUS SF Joint Venture (“SP+SF”), between SP+ and long-term and proven local ACBDE/MBE/WBE/LBE firm, and SF Parking, LLC.

“Our relationship with SP+ began with just two employees at SFO in 2012. Through their mentorship and guidance, we are now ACDBE-certified and proudly work with SP+ at multiple installations,” said Patricia Rodriguez, owner and managing partner, SF Parking, LLC. “I want to thank SFO and the City of San Francisco for truly embracing the small business program – we are proof that a small local business can grow through these opportunities, provide good union jobs and contribute to our community and local economy.”

As an industry leader, SP+ proudly operates a dedicated airport/aviation division, and successfully manages 3,900 operations across the U.S. and Canada, with dedicated services at more than 70 U.S. airports, with amenities including, but not limited to, parking, shuttles, valet, ground transportation management, facility and terminal maintenance, remote baggage service, and concierge/ambassador services.

SP+ is a recipient of the Airport Minority Advisory Council’s (AMAC) Inclusive Leadership Award, recognizing diversity and inclusion within its corporate procurement and employment structure, and is also recognized by the National Parking Association with the Women in Parking Impact Award.

“For more than 70 years, our innovative technology and service solutions within the aviation industry help us ensure our approach and vision of a seamless ‘click to click’ consumer experience, from the guest’s initial click of the mouse to pre-book their reservation, to the final click of their seat belt on the plane, is closely aligned with the airport’s expectation,” said Jason Finch, President, West Airports, SP+ Corporation.

