Hairmax® Chooses Pattern’s Ecommerce Acceleration Platform to Enhance Its Amazon Experience

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hairmax®, a multi-faceted Amazon and Direct-to-Consumer market leader in hair growth, has announced a long-term partnership with Pattern, the global leader for ecommerce acceleration, to grow brand sales on the Amazon platform. This strategic move aims to enhance the overall online marketplace customer experience for Hairmax® customers and accelerate sales on the world's fastest-growing marketplace.



By leveraging the power of artificial intelligence, Hairmax is poised to stay more tightly connected with the desires of its customers, reduce ship times, and lower costs for its portfolio of brands. This is possible because AI can uncover patterns and make accurate predictions, allowing companies to address issues preemptively and offer solutions even before customers realize they need them. By partnering with Pattern, Hairmax can harness the power of AI to predict customer behavior and needs, empowering agents with efficient workflows and personalized experiences at scale. This move is a significant step for Hairmax as it aims to grow its global Amazon business and enhance the customer experience.

Ryan Zackon, CEO of Hairmax, stated, "We are thrilled to partner with Pattern as we work to increase our use of machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) across all elements of our business. From the minute I was exposed to the effectiveness of the Predict software created by Dave Wright and his team, I knew we needed it. As we look to 2024 and growing our global Amazon business, it is apparent that Pattern is the right partner to help us achieve those goals."

The adoption of Pattern's Ecommerce Acceleration Platform is a significant step for Hairmax as it aims to grow its global Amazon business. This move reinforces Hairmax's commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements and delivering unparalleled customer experience.

“For almost a decade, Pattern has been leveraging AI to minimize barriers between the best brands and their best current and potential customers,” said Pattern AI transformation leader Newel Cobb. “The insights AI makes available are critical to optimizing everything from keywords and content to cross-channel launch strategies. This new era of AI represents an incredible opportunity for brands to reach even more of their best customers, and we’re excited to partner with Hairmax to accelerate their digital commerce.”

About Pattern

Pattern is the category leader for global ecommerce and marketplace acceleration. Since its founding in 2013, Pattern has profitably grown to more than 1,400 employees operating from 24 global locations. Hundreds of global brands depend on Pattern’s ecommerce acceleration platform every day to drive profitable revenue growth on D2C websites and across hundreds of global marketplaces—including Amazon, Walmart.com, Target.com, eBay, Tmall, JD, and Mercado Libre. To learn more, visit pattern.com or email press@pattern.com



About Hairmax:

Since its founding in 2000, Hairmax has continued to pave the way with an innovative range of laser hair growth devices and hair wellness solutions backed by science. We created a new category in hair restoration with the launch of the Hairmax LaserComb, the first laser phototherapy medical device, FDA cleared for home use to treat hair loss and stimulate hair growth.

To date, Hairmax laser devices have been granted 8 FDA clearances and have been proven safe & effective in 7 clinical studies, with a 93% success rate. Hairmax laser therapy is drug-free, with no harmful side effects. Hairmax laser devices are ISO certified, CE certified, GMP compliant; and hold 14 Medical Device Licenses worldwide.

