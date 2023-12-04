Ferrari N.V.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Maranello (Italy), December 4, 2023 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 350 million share buyback program announced on November 7, 2023, as the fourth tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “Fourth Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Date excluding fees excluding fees excluding fees (d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)* 27/11/2023 4,794 336.5379 1,613,362.69 - - - - 4,794 336.5379 1,613,362.69 28/11/2023 4,800 334.5571 1,605,874.08 10,866 368.0779 3,999,534.46 3,652,876.48 15,666 335.6792 5,258,750.56 29/11/2023 4,901 335.7462 1,645,492.13 8,154 367.8353 2,999,329.04 2,730,386.01 13,055 335.1879 4,375,878.14 30/11/2023 5,114 331.3581 1,694,565.32 9,185 359.2393 3,299,612.97 3,018,582.90 14,299 329.6138 4,713,148.23 01/12/2023 5,477 329.6333 1,805,401.58 - - - - 5,477 329.6333 1,805,401.58 25,086







(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Since the announcement of such Fourth Tranche till December 1, 2023, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 29,891,981.49 for No. 91,243 common shares purchased on the EXM

USD 10,298,476.74 (Euro 9,401,845.40*) for No. 28,205 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of December 1, 2023, the Company held in treasury No. 13,378,190 common shares equal to 5.21% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since the start of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion announced during the 2022 Capital Markets Day, on July 1, 2022, until December 1, 2023, the Company has purchased a total of 2,453,732 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 598,490,588.04.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs).

