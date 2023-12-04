Global Horse Riding Equipment Market: Expanding Equestrian Tourism to Drive Market Growth; says TNR
Global Horse Riding Equipment Market to Witness CAGR of 4% from 2023 to 2031, Anticipated to Reach US$ 2.99 Billion by 2031WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Horse Riding Equipment Market Outline
The horse riding equipment market is driven by factors such as growing popularity of equestrian sports and recreational horse riding. Increasing participation in horse-related activities, coupled with rising disposable incomes, fuels demand for riding gear. Additionally, a focus on rider safety and animal welfare contributes to the market's growth, spurring innovations in equipment design.
Get Sample Copy of the Report
Before COVID-19, the horse riding equipment market was on a growth trajectory, buoyed by a thriving equestrian industry and a focus on rider safety. However, the pandemic caused disruptions, impacting the market as events were canceled, and consumers faced economic uncertainty. Post-COVID-19, the market rebounded gradually, emphasizing the significance of safety gear amid the evolving equestrian landscape.
Global Horse Riding Equipment Market Insights and Analysis
• The growth of equestrian tourism is a significant driver in the horse riding equipment market. Equestrian tourism, which involves horseback riding experiences for tourists, has gained popularity globally. In regions like Europe and Asia, tourists seek horse riding adventures as part of their vacations. This trend boosts the demand for quality riding equipment in riding centers and tourist destinations, where safety and comfort are paramount for riders of all skill levels.
• Rider safety concerns drive demand for protective equipment in the global horse riding equipment market. According to the Equestrian Medical Safety Association, head injuries account for a significant portion of horse-related injuries. This has led to an increased emphasis on helmets, which are proven to reduce the risk of head injuries. Safety-conscious riders prioritize such gear, contributing to market growth.
• Increasing disposable incomes, particularly in emerging markets, have a substantial impact. As incomes rise, individuals are more inclined to take up equestrian activities, investing in riding equipment. In China, where equestrian sports have gained popularity, higher incomes have translated into increased spending on horse riding gear, reflecting the income-driven growth in the market.
• New materials are being used to develop horse riding equipment that is lighter, more durable, and more comfortable for both horses and riders. For example, some companies are developing saddles made from lightweight and flexible materials that reduce pressure on the horse's back. Moreover, new safety features are being incorporated into horse riding equipment to reduce the risk of injuries. For example, some companies are developing helmets with built-in airbags that inflate upon impact. Furthermore, companies are developing horse riding equipment that is more sustainable and environmentally friendly. For example, some companies are using recycled materials to produce horse riding equipment.
• The Asia Pacific region exhibits highest growth rate in the horse riding equipment market. A combination of factors, including increasing disposable incomes, a growing interest in equestrian sports, and urbanization, are driving the market's expansion. For instance, China saw a significant rise in equestrian clubs and competitions, contributing to the demand for riding equipment.
Speak to our analyst in case of queries before buying this report
Global Horse Riding Equipment Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
o Antares
o Ariat International, Inc.
o Cavallo GmbH & Co. KG
o Colonial Saddlery
o Dainese USA, Inc
o Decathlon
o Fabtron
o Georg Kieffer Sattlerwarenfabrik GmbH
o HKM Sports Equipment
o MOUNTAIN HORSE
o Other Industry Participants
Request for customization to meet your precise research requirements
Global Horse Riding Equipment Market:
By Type
o Helmets
o Vests
o Stirrup
o Others
By Gender
o Male
o Female
By Price Range
o Mass
o Premium
By Material Type
o Wooden
o Plastic
o Metal
o Leather
o Others
By Sales Channel
o Hypermarket and Supermarket
o Independent Sports Outlets
o Sports Retail Chain
o Others
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Consult with Our Expert:
Jay Reynolds
The Niche Research
Japan (Toll-Free): +81 663-386-8111
South Korea (Toll-Free): +82-808- 703-126
Saudi Arabia (Toll-Free): +966 800-850-1643
United Kingdom: +44 753-710-5080
United States: +1 302-232-5106
Email: askanexpert@thenicheresearch.com
Website: www.thenicheresearch.com
Jay Reynolds
The Niche Research
+1 302-232-5106
email us here